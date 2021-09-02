Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death due to a cardiac arrest has left his friends, family, and fans shocked.

The 40-year-old actor was part of popular movies and shows like Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss S13, Broken But Beautiful S3, etc., and his sudden demise has left people heartbroken.

And now, one of his old tweets, talking about death not being the greatest loss of life, has resurfaced and is going viral.

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Grieving fans have been sharing the tweet, while expressing their own feelings and offering condolences:

A part of me died today..and it will never be the same!! https://t.co/9vdKm9mns6 — Kritika Khurana 💫 (@Kritikadrdz) September 2, 2021

U taught by us how to live life to its fullest,smile on the darkest days,n now u left us in darkness,I know u will be watching us from above,we will always make u proud,the inspiration u have given us will always be within us, we will forever n beyond love u @sidharth_shukla https://t.co/zoFUIa8pfd — Apocalypse (@Poignant_life) September 2, 2021

Bhai....DEATH is the greatest loss..💔....DEATH part US , separates US



😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/LQlSblDsKL — 𝐙𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨 (@ZorroXrkv) September 2, 2021

Still hard to believe you're gone

Rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/6mKEVhNnIb — chaitali mallick (@chaitalimallic1) September 2, 2021

You will always live in my heart.

Rest in peace 💔🙏 https://t.co/tYE6Nknq0k — G O V ! N D ✨ (@Here_2tweet) September 2, 2021

You are always in our hearts SID!!💔💔

Gone too soon..😢😢

No words to express the feelings...😭😭#SidharthShukla #SidHearts https://t.co/GBuLCjpFvF — Manya✨✨ (@RituMit63289773) September 2, 2021

😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/oVbOweuXZa — 𝐒𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐟 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐡 ᵈᵐ ᶜˡᵒˢᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ᵇᵒʸˢ (@Sadaf34066531) September 2, 2021

True a part of me died today and it will never be the same💔 https://t.co/PBWJxPXZv3 — PrAggS ☆ (@cosmic_mee) September 2, 2021

May he rest in peace.