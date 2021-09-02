Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death due to a cardiac arrest has left his friends, family, and fans shocked.
The 40-year-old actor was part of popular movies and shows like Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss S13, Broken But Beautiful S3, etc., and his sudden demise has left people heartbroken.
And now, one of his old tweets, talking about death not being the greatest loss of life, has resurfaced and is going viral.
Grieving fans have been sharing the tweet, while expressing their own feelings and offering condolences:
May he rest in peace.