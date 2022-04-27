Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her presence at Cannes Film Festival 2022. But this time, she will be a part of the main jury at the festival. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to reveal the news to her fans.
C’est l'acteur français Vincent Lindon qui présidera le Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes ! Entouré de ses huit jurés, il remettra la Palme d’or à l’un des 21 films de la Compétition le samedi 28 mai, lors de la Cérémonie de clôture. #Cannes2022— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 26, 2022
Fans of the 36-year-old actress took to Twitter to express their joy. #DeepikaPadukone started trending on the site.
