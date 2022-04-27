Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her presence at Cannes Film Festival 2022. But this time, she will be a part of the main jury at the festival. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to reveal the news to her fans.

The Cannes Film Festival revealed its jury panel on April 26. French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival along with eight other members. The jury will award the Palme d'Or to one of the 21 films in the competition on Saturday, May 28, during the Closing Ceremony.





Other members of the jury include Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier.

C’est l'acteur français Vincent Lindon qui présidera le Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes ! Entouré de ses huit jurés, il remettra la Palme d’or à l’un des 21 films de la Compétition le samedi 28 mai, lors de la Cérémonie de clôture. #Cannes2022

► https://t.co/f1KHJGhheX pic.twitter.com/gsG9WjGA0O — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 26, 2022

Fans of the 36-year-old actress took to Twitter to express their joy. #DeepikaPadukone started trending on the site.



From om shanti om to being a jury at the cannes film festival .

Just one word ICONIC

A global phenomenon in true sense .

And this is just the beginning. She is gonna continue conquering.#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/zYxbWZPcGI — ALISHA'S AKANKSHA ❤️🌊 (@Akank_sha_) April 26, 2022

Deepika Padukone is one of 8 jury member selected by Cannes for 75th Festival de Cannes. #Cannes2022 #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/ZqrMvevBDU — अमित (@ThatCinemaaGuy) April 26, 2022

TRUTH.

Deepika Padukone is a PHENOMENON in herself.

She's RISING to the TOP again & again by breaking her own boundaries.

I am sure she herself must be so proud of this happening at this scale!

SHE'S STRIVING TO GET BETTER AND DO BETTER everyday!!



SUPER PROUD!#DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/hY7B97Q1sf — Parth Kapoor (@ParthKapoor23) April 26, 2022

Delighted to see @deepikapadukone on the @Festival_Cannes jury. She is among India's best and our cinema deserves to be acknowledged everywhere in the world ♥️ https://t.co/vCT040FZxP #DeepikaPadukone #Cannes #ChaloCannes2022 https://t.co/RWpWFjFvMs — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) April 26, 2022

Deepika Padukone started her career as a model and has worked in Kannada and Hindi movies.







The Cannes Film Festival is set to begin on May 17 at Cannes, France. It will end on May 28 with the jury announcing the year's winners.