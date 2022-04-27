Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her presence at Cannes Film Festival 2022. But this time, she will be a part of the main jury at the festival. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to reveal the news to her fans.

Deepika Padukone as a Cannes Jury Member
Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival revealed its jury panel on April 26. French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival along with eight other members. The jury will award the Palme d'Or to one of the 21 films in the competition on Saturday, May 28, during the Closing Ceremony.

Other members of the jury include Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier.

Fans of the 36-year-old actress took to Twitter to express their joy. #DeepikaPadukone started trending on the site.

Deepika Padukone started her career as a model and has worked in Kannada and Hindi movies.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to begin on May 17 at Cannes, France. It will end on May 28 with the jury announcing the year's winners. 