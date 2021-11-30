Are You A True Deepika Padukone Fan? Take This Quiz & Prove It

For many years now, Deepika Padukone has been ruling our hearts with her adorable smile and talent. Right when we saw her as Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om, we knew we would love her.
So if you think you are the biggest Deepika Padukone fan, take this quiz & prove it!
1. In which Himesh Reshammiya song did Deepika make her first appearance?
2. Which one of these is Deepika Padukone's debut movie?
3. Which sport did Deepika play on a national level?
4. Who was Deepika Padukone's mentor?
5. What is the name of the mental health foundation run by Deepika Padukone?
6. This dialogue is from which movie? Kiski talwar pe sar rakhu ye bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe.
7. Which form of martial arts is Deepika trained in?
8. Which one of these is Deepika's first animated movie?
9. How many films did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh do together?
10. What was the last released movie of Deepika Padukone?
11. When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marry?
12. Which colour does Deepika like the most?
So are you a Deepika fan?
Result