Are You A True Deepika Padukone Fan? Take This Quiz & Prove It

For many years now, Deepika Padukone has been ruling our hearts with her adorable smile and talent. Right when we saw her as Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om, we knew we would love her.

So if you think you are the biggest Deepika Padukone fan, take this quiz & prove it!

1. In which Himesh Reshammiya song did Deepika make her first appearance? Naam Hai Tera Tera Tera Suroor Mera Suroor Humko deewana kar gaye

2. Which one of these is Deepika Padukone's debut movie? Arundhati Dhammu Aishwarya Kashmora

3. Which sport did Deepika play on a national level? Tennis Badminton Hockey Table Tennis

4. Who was Deepika Padukone's mentor? Shah Rukh Khan Irrfan Khan Sanjay Leela Bhansali Anupam Kher

5. What is the name of the mental health foundation run by Deepika Padukone? Paani Foundation Live Love Laugh Foundation I Am Foundation Hamdard foundation

6. This dialogue is from which movie? Kiski talwar pe sar rakhu ye bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe. Ram Leela Padmaavat Bajirao Mastani Tamasha

7. Which form of martial arts is Deepika trained in? Mixed martial arts Karate Kung fu Jujutsu

8. Which one of these is Deepika's first animated movie? Roadside Romeo Tripura Kochadaiiyaan Bhagmati

9. How many films did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh do together? 3 4 2 5

10. What was the last released movie of Deepika Padukone? Zero Padmaavat Chhapaak Happy new year

11. When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marry? 14 November 2018 11 September 2019 5 December 2018 12 January 2019