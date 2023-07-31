Karan Johar’s much-awaited film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the screens last Friday. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie has been receiving positive responses from audience and critics. On Saturday, Ranveer stepped out to watch RRKPK with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. And “she loved it”.

Source: HT Photo/Varinder Chawla

Ranveer recorded Deepika’s reaction to RRKPK, a video of which has caught our attention on Instagram.

The clip posted by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) shows Deepika grooving to What Jhumka, the song from the recently released film. Her expressions are on point. The couple can be seen enjoying the track in the car.

Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Few seconds later, Ranveer asks Deepika to mouth his dialogues from the movie. “Baby say, Rocky Randhawa this side….Hi babes! Love you from last life.” The actress aces those lines and how.

“Nobody can do it like you,” Deepika ends up praising her husband, Ranveer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

Can Deepika Padukone be any cuter?