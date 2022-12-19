FIFA World Cup, which came to a glorious end last night, was a sight for sore eyes. The entire world had their fingers crossed during the nail-biting match between Argentina and France.

Credits: Yahoo Sports

Deepika Padukone unveiled the dazzling golden-hued trophy right before the final match, alongside the iconic footballer, Iker Casillas.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy and she did so during the final match between Argentina and France.

Credits: Mint

Needless to mention, all the desis around the world went bonkers after watching the versatile actor unveiling the majestic cup. Here, we have compiled some of the best comments, take a look.

#WorldCup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Indian actor Deepika Padukone and Spanish World Cup winner Iker Casillas. Making India proud at FIFA even though we can't play the game well. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xNk54SeCn8 — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) December 18, 2022

Tomorrow morning I'll be tuning in to the FIFA world cup final with my whole family to watch Deepika Padukone unveil the trophy. What a proud moment that will be❤️ pic.twitter.com/WV8drLIJN9 — Jenni🦄 (@Glitterycrazen) December 18, 2022

Aren't we all proud?

Deepika Padukone, you all.

The Queen. pic.twitter.com/0KlIY9jyL2 — Chay! (@illusionistChay) December 18, 2022

so proud of deepika padukone for unveiling the world cup trophy at the fifa world cup qatar 2022 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eWCDl1Zf3j — hourly deepika (@hourlydeepika) December 18, 2022

Deepika Padukone bringing out World Cup trophy alongside Iker Casillas 🤌 pic.twitter.com/lKsGdtJ4Q5 — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) December 18, 2022

Deepika Padukone the first Indian to unveil the FIFA world cup trophy ❤️🔥#DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/le80hUqNAj — Neelima Kulkarni (@starneelima) December 18, 2022

.@deepikapadukone at the FIFA world Cup finale. She is there because she deserves to be there….



No amount of manufactured trolling can dent her prestige and honour. pic.twitter.com/WgA4cd5P5X — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 18, 2022

You want to boycott her?

It will never happen🙌🏻

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to get the honor of unveiling the FIFA trophy representing LV as their first Indian global brand ambassador. Your favs could never! #DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4BVtCkvSYm — 👽 (@eshajayasrii) December 18, 2022

For the uninitiated, Argentina bagged its third World Cup title by defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi kissed and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air.