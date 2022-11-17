Deepika Padukone has launched her own self-care brand named 82°E. The brand aims to inspire people to connect to their authentic selves with simple acts of self-care. Deepika talked about how she wants to make self-care simple and joyful for everyone.
We believe in the power of small, consistent steps to achieve lasting results. Our endeavour is to encourage individuals to embrace self-care rituals that nourish the mind, body, and spirit.
The brand launched two products as a part of its skincare line: a moisturiser called Ashwagandha Bounce (Rs 2700) and a sunscreen called Patchouli Glow(Rs 1800). Deepika went live on Instagram to talk about the two products and her journey toward the brand.
However, people are calling out the brand for being super expensive and not affordable to the masses. Not just that, netizens are also talking about the way the brand was launched and called it uninviting.
