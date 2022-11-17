Deepika Padukone has launched her own self-care brand named 82°E. The brand aims to inspire people to connect to their authentic selves with simple acts of self-care. Deepika talked about how she wants to make self-care simple and joyful for everyone.

We believe in the power of small, consistent steps to achieve lasting results. Our endeavour is to encourage individuals to embrace self-care rituals that nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

The brand launched two products as a part of its skincare line: a moisturiser called Ashwagandha Bounce (Rs 2700) and a sunscreen called Patchouli Glow(Rs 1800). Deepika went live on Instagram to talk about the two products and her journey toward the brand.

However, people are calling out the brand for being super expensive and not affordable to the masses. Not just that, netizens are also talking about the way the brand was launched and called it uninviting.

deepika’s skincare brand is so unserious sofhxxkh what is the targeted audience because girl aint nobody paying 2700 for 50 ml of moisture when korean skincare is so accessible, affordable and effective — r (@sevenaugustine) November 16, 2022

Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika's new skincare line? Cash grab or…?

This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high end lines also. pic.twitter.com/iuI8bEdE4s — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) November 16, 2022

Did Deepika Padukone really launch a serum sunscreen with a 30ml quantity costing ₹1.8k and expect people to buy it because it's her brand???



Let me tell you, skincare gworls make extremely informed decisions while purchasing. You can't rip them off with the celeb factor. — mai ladies hu (@angreziaulad) November 16, 2022

Screaming because in the live someone asked tell us something about the moisturiser and DP said it moisturises your skin 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/F582GIG3MD — matcha (@matchaherb) November 17, 2022

tbh, i didn't understand what's she trying to sell. how is it self-care brand? marketing is so blah.only 2 products launched. she might have to put in lot of work after this terrible launch. price is okay because all celeb brands are high cost. not for regular people. https://t.co/xAsf2ww2SU — Farhana Noor (@farhanaahm) November 17, 2022

imagine spending 2700 on a moisturizer named “ashwagandha bounce” 😭 https://t.co/9JDFeprLxi — yearning. (@sabrannnn) November 17, 2022

The pricing is so ridiculous I wonder what she tried achieving with this because it’s definitely NOT giving https://t.co/U93oUENnPJ — ⚔️🌙🐍 (@romeanticism) November 17, 2022

Deepika’s skincare line is v blehhhh. Overpriced, basic, and barely efficacious. But what else do we expect from celebrity brands 👌🏽🫠 — BonitaApplebaum (@pysofly) November 15, 2022

Deepika launched her skincare range and the two products are expensive and may be unaffordable to majority of the people. Katrina did a better job. Not only her products are good but also affordable. — Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) November 16, 2022

Interesting comments. Looks genuine. Somebody needs to send this to DPs team though. Can be valuable feedback https://t.co/mAjgGwLMZ1 — oo (@soulooooo_lost) November 16, 2022

