I've always been very intrigued by celebrities who have their own clothing and beauty brands. Not only is it cool to know that they have an entrepreneurial streak, but it's always a plus point to know about new brands to try out!

So, we've gone ahead and compiled a list of just this, perhaps you'll also enjoy knowing about these celebs and their brands. Read on:

1. Hrithik Roshan - HRX

HRX was created and built in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. The brand makes clothes and footwear that are ideal for exercise .

2. Katrina Kaif - Kay Beauty

Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa in 2019. The brand sells make up and is currently available in 100 stores pan India.

3. Anushka Sharma - Nush

Anushka Sharma started her own clothing line called Nush in 2017. The brand sells both athleisure, and casual wear such as dresses and basic T-shirts.

4. Virat Kohli - Wrogn

While Wrogn was founded by Universal Sportsbiz (USPL), Kohli co-created the brand back in 2015. Much like Nush, Wrogn also sells casual wear and athleisure.

5. Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor - Rheson

Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor launched Rheson in 2017. The high street brand retails various kinds of clothes such as dresses, tops and bottomwear.

6. Saif Ali Khan - House of Pataudi

House of Pataudi is an ethnic wear and home décor brand started by Saif Ali Khan in 2018. The brand aims to bring the Pataudi heritage and aesthetic to you.

7. Shahid Kapoor - SKULT

Shahid Kapoor's brand SKULT is a freestyle athleisure menswear brand that sells clothes such as jeans, T-shirts and hoodies.

8. Jacqueline Fernandes - Just F

Just F is an activewear clothing line which was co-founded by Jacqueline Fernandes and Mojostar in 2018. You can shop its pieces on Amazon.

9. Lara Dutta - Arias

Lara Dutta started her own vegan, cruelty, paraben, and chemical-free skin-care label by the name of Arias back in 2019. The brand sells products such as serums, cleansers and perfumes and is available to buy on websites such as Amazon and Nykaa.

10. Lisa Haydon - NAKED

Lisa Hayden launched a handmade, organic skincare line by the name of NAKED back in 2013. It has products such as lotions and face creams that can be found on Flipkart.

11. Sunny Leone - Star Struck

Actor Sunny Leone launched her make-up brand Star Struck back in 2019. It consists of products such as eye liners, lip colours, blushes and perfumes.

Did you know about all these brands?