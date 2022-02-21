When it comes to romantic relationships, we've been conditioned to think that we can never truly be at peace and respectful with an ex. And this has also been a stereotype or assumption about Bollywood celebs and their relationships. Maybe it's the love for gossip and drama, but we're almost always anticipating Bollywood exes giving each other the cold shoulder.

But that's not always the case. Here are examples of a few celebs who have have set the bar high by continuing to remain respectful of their exes and past relationships. Take a look at what we mean.

1. Shahid Kapoor once complimented Kareena Kapoor by mentioning what a great actor she is while he was promoting his film Shaandaar.

First of all, it's a big compliment for Alia that she's compared to Kareena, since she's an extremely established actress and has done some notable work.

2. Salman Khan has said wonderful things about Katrina Kaif on multiple occasions. But one specific instance was when he applauded the actor's professionalism and hard work.

Katrina dances very well, has a great personality and is incredibly hardworking. She is very professional and people love her a lot.

- Salman Khan told Bollywood Hungama

3. Both Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap have remained extremely respectful and supportive of one another post their relationship. Kashyap has even said that Kalki changed his life.

Kalki is a great actress. What happened between us, why we went separate ways... all that remains between us. But she gave me six years of her life. I respect her for what she is; she really changed my life.

- Anurag Kashyap told India Today

4. Every time Hrithik Roshan drops adorable little comments on Sussanne Khan's photos on Instagram, it gives us hope that relationships don't necessarily turn in to bitter messes after they end.

5. When Ranbir Kapoor had nothing but praises to sing for Deepika Padukone on her performance in Cocktail.

I am pleasantly shocked and surprised seeing her growth as an actor. Apart from working together, I’ve also been in a relationship with her and her growth as a human being has been amazing. When we meet, I can see the confidence she now has. She has changed as a person. I’ve always maintained that she is a beautiful person. Apart from being physically attractive, she is beautiful from within. Deepika has surrendered to her work brilliantly. I was really amazed by her performance in Cocktail.

- Ranbir Kapoor told Hindustan Times

6. When Alia Bhatt was taken aback by Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Shershaah, and continued to post about it on Instagram. According to reports, the two dated till 2017, but their break up never impacted their ability to remain friends with one another.

@sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving!

7. Actor Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma parted ways in 2015, and have remained very cool, calm, collected and respectful of each other since then. Shorey has even spoken about how the two share a 'cordial relationship.'

We have a cordial relationship and occasionally we share some feedback but it’s not like we discuss everything, our relationship is cordial.

- Ranvir Shorey told India Today

Whoever said ex partners cannot ever get along with one another, was obviously wrong.