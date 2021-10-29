Several reports about Deepika Padukone starring in a Korean drama have been making rounds and we're all for it. According to rumours, she will be seen starring in a South Korean series alongside Gong Yoo, who was last seen in Squid Game, and is famous for his roles in The Guardian and Train To Busan.

Allegedly, Deepika will not be playing the main lead but will be playing a lawyer that Gong Yoo's wife in the show goes to, in order to file for separation.

So far we have only seen one prominent Indian actor, Anupam Tripathi making it big in the Korean drama industry and we can't wait for more representation.