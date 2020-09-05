The lockdown has us all going back to those good old classics. But that's not all, because we unearthed some great shows that you definitely should not miss.

1. Schitt's Creek

A super rich family loses their assets after their accountant steals all their money. The only place they have left to live in is a town they bought as a joke, Schitt's Creek. Can they survive?

2. Fleabag

The show that helped us discover how absolutely brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge is. If you haven't had a chance to watch this yet, now is the time.

3. Churails

This Pakistani web series about a group of women who decide to start an agency that helps catch cheating husbands is desi gold.

4. Breaking Bad

With 5 seasons, this 2008 show about a chemistry teacher turned narcotics mastermind is a masterpiece you can't miss.

5. The Good Place

An incredibly selfish woman finds herself in 'the good place' after her death - accompanied by a group of people who she can't stand.

6. Westworld

This Sci-fi show set in a Western-themed amusement park in the future is a dystopian gem that will leave you with goosebumps.

7. The Umbrella Academy

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, this show about a group of superheroes who are terrible at being superheroes is one of our Netflix favourites.

8. Crash Landing On You

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and is saved by a soldier who'll do anything to keep her safe.

9. Dark

This incredibly complicated German web series about two children who go missing in a small town, is a sci-fi mystery that will keep you up all night.

10. Barry

This dark comedy about a hitman who finds his calling for acting is probably one of Bill Hader's best work.

11. Sex Education

Set in a high school, this show travels around the lives of three friends who have a string of problems to deal with - most of them involve sex and all its misadventures. Throw in a sex therapist for a mom and you've got a great show.

12. BoJack Horseman

With 6 seasons, this show about a humanoid horse and his battle with fame, friendships and depression is a ride worth taking.

13. Crashing

This story of six twenty-somethings who guard a private hospital is one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's lesser known works.

14. Mozart In The Jungle

A genius conductor finds himself in the New York Symphony, where he navigates through success and love.

15. Doctor Who

Everyone's favourite time lord, The Doctor takes you on a new adventure in every episode. With 12 seasons, you have plenty to watch.

16. Little Things

The story of a couple in their 20s who are figuring out life, love and all the problems that come with it.

How much time have you got?