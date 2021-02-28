The MCU has spent more than a decade trying to cultivate 20-odd movies and now shows to further its never-ending storylines. But did you know there were some very different plans for how these stories were to unfold. As a matter of fact, a lot of these scenes had already been shot but were eventually removed from the actual films.

1. Aaron Davis officially introducing Miles Morales into the MCU.

Donald Glover's long campaign to play Miles Morales in the MCU might have gone down in vain but he did play Aaron Davis, Morales' uncle, who is also known as the villain Prowler. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, after he's webbed to a car by Peter Parker, he actually makes a call to Miles and apologises for not being able to make it. The scene never made it to the actual film but if it had, it would have neatly tied the Spiderverse film into the MCU.

2. Bruce Banner finding Captain America frozen in the ice.

The Incredible Hulk is not that great of a film but it most definitely paved the way for Mark Ruffalo to play the green rage monster. However, it could have added another feather to its cap. In an alternate opening scene, Hulk is seen walking away in the Arctic. But then the camera then zooms in to find Steve Rogers frozen husk in the snow. This would have completely changed Rogers' origin story.

It's not super clearly visible due to the quality of the video, but it's there.

3. Peter Quill flirting with Ti Asha Ra.

Quill is a dumbass sleaze bag and him flirting with women of different species is nothing new. But Ti Asha Ra is someone special, at least to Beta Ray Bill. She is his paramour. This scene wouldn't have just confirmed the existence of their species, it would also have given us some solid hope of seeing him in the MCU. If you're a casual fan, it's not a big deal but if you've read the comics, you know just how cool that would be.

4. Quicksilver survives getting shot 47 times by Ultron.

Director Joss Whedon, in an interview, had revealed that he had actually shot a scene where Pietro MAximoff just walks off being shot and the movie ends with him standing next to his sister. Which would have been nice, except, Wanda Vision would have been a very different show!

5. S.W.O.R.D getting introduced alongside SHIELD in Thor.

We know about S.W.O.R.D now that Wanda Vision is on air and we know that just like SHIELD, they are a bunch of chumps. In case, you haven't watched the show yet, the Sentient World Observation and Response Department deals with intergalactic threats, just like SHIELD dealt with threats to Earth. In this deleted ending, Dr Erik Selvig talks about the organisation, while he's actively trying to open a portal to find Thor. He successfully opens the portal in 2012's The Avengers, but instead of Thor, Loki pops out.

6. Bucky Barnes wants to get one of 'those' vibranium shields that Captain America holds on to.

In this deleted scene from Civil War, Bucky uses the shield for a while and tells Rogers that he should get one of those. In the comics, Rogers dies during the civil war and Bucky has to take his place and this scene, had it been included, would have gone a long way to establish that storyline.

7. The Mandarin coming back in Ant-Man.

What Iron Man 3 did to the Mandarin was terrible and hence, the movie rightfully sucked. In the comics, Mandarin was the big bad of The Ten Rings. And if Ant-Man had this scene included, it would have been a major nod to the Mandarin manipulating everything from behind the scenes. In this scene, one of the potential buyers of Daren Cross' shrinking tech had a massive Ten Rings tattoo on his neck.

8. The Grandmaster coming to Earth at the end of Thor: Ragnarok.

While the actual ending of the film saw the Grandmaster at the mercy of the citizens of Saakar, this deleted scene would have seen him board the Asgardian ship, Ark and on the way to Earth. This would have had a major consequence in the battle against Thanos. Actually, he might just found a way to escape to Earth but that too would have been a major plot point in the story.

9. Arnim Zola escaping the explosion in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Zola had been the brains behind turning SHIELD into Hydra. But he or is consciousness dies while trying to kill Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff in the bunker in Winter Soldier. However, there was another version that was shot, which showed him escaping with some form of metal legs. This would have had significant ramifications to the MCU, not to mention Captain America's life.

10. Thor actually figuring out the truth about the Infinity Stones in an extended scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In Age of Ultron, Thor seeks Dr Erik Selvig's help to find the Water of Sights in order to get some answers about the vision that Wanda had given him. In the film, he gets a bit of a hint about the stones. However, in the extended scene, that was cut through the film, you could see Norns talking through Thor. They give away a lot of information about Loki's staff and the Mind Stone. This would have made Thor better prepared for Thanos.

Can you imagine what the MCU could have been had these scenes been included? Well, some would been better than others but still...