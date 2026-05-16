There is a certain kind of celebrity interview that feels painfully robotic within the first three minutes! The actor joins the Zoom call. Somebody says, “How are you?” Somebody says, “I’m good, thank you.”

This was not that interview!

Soumya from Scoop Whoop’s edit desk got on a video call with Shefali Shah, and obviously it began with her smiling warmly into the camera, looking far calmer than someone awaiting the release of one of India’s most critically loved shows should look. But within minutes, she admitted something most actors would probably never say out loud during promotions.

She was terrified!

And suddenly the entire conversation became infinitely more interesting.

“I Don’t Want To Think About The Result Right Now”

While discussing the madness of release week and endless promotions, Shefali confessed that the constant interviews were actually helping her avoid the one thing she did not want to confront yet: audience reactions.

Soumya: Promotions can get extremely hectic. How has this phase been for you?

Shefali Shah: I’m actually very happy the promotions are happening right now because I don’t want to think about the result. I’m terrified right now.

The honesty landed how it should have! Just straight-up panic delivered with a laugh.

Naturally, we brought up Moneyball and how Brad Pitt’s character spends most of the film distracting himself because he physically cannot sit through the stress of waiting. She immediately got the reference.

Soumya: It’s like Moneyball, where Brad Pitt does not want to focus on the game itself, so he indulges in obsessive gymming. Is it like that for you right now?

Shefali Shah: (Laughs) It is somewhat like that. There have genuinely been days when I woke up in the afternoon just so I wouldn’t have to face the results early in the morning.

There was something reassuring about watching somebody as accomplished as Shefali Shah admit that success does not magically cure fear. If anything, it probably sharpens it.

The Show Changed The Way She Looks At The Police Force

The conversation gradually moved toward public perception of the police and the assumptions most people carry about authority.

Soumya: We all have preconceived notions about police and all, so what are some things that you unlearnt and some things that completely changed your perspective?

Shefali Shah: When the first season was coming out, the Nirbhaya case had happened and everybody, including me, was asking the same question: “Why is nobody doing anything?” But when I read the script, I realised somebody was doing something. And it was a woman. That made me feel safe and empowered.

She spoke about women officers dealing with impossible work conditions while still being expected to function flawlessly. She specifically mentioned the lack of basic facilities for women cops, including toilets.

And suddenly the conversation stopped being about “strong female characters” and became about real women trying to survive broken systems.

She also pointed out that the issue briefly appears in the first season itself, but audiences often miss these details because they are too busy seeing the badge and assuming power automatically equals privilege.

Then she dropped a line that basically froze the conversation for a second!

“Hum sochte hain power hai toh sab theek hai. Jab tak ammunition hi nahi hai toh kya hoga?”

The sentence hit because it applies to far more than policing.

Human Trafficking Is Much Bigger Than Most People Realise

The later season of Delhi Crime deals with child prostitution and human trafficking, which led us to ask whether she carried emotional residue from earlier projects exploring similar subjects.

Soumya: The latest season deals with child prostitution and human trafficking, and you have already dealt with subjects like these. Did you carry any learnings from that?

She immediately shook her head.

Shefali Shah: No, no, no. In that film, I was actually playing a negative role. I was on the other side of things. So I did not carry anything from that.

But then she expanded on trafficking in a way that completely shifted the discussion.

“Human trafficking is around us, but there are some things that we miss. When we think of human trafficking, we merely think in terms of prostitution. But the demographic of men and women in many Indian villages is very different. There are very few women and far more men. There’s also something called bride trafficking. Girls are lured in the name of jobs and then sold into marriage.”

“I Would Never Have Been The Face Of A Show Earlier”

At one point, the conversation shifted toward OTT platforms and how dramatically streaming changed casting in India.

This is where Shefali became brutally candid again.

Soumya: You have been there before the wave of OTT and you have been an integral part of it now that it has come. So what are some changes you see?

Shefali Shah: Oh my God, I would never have been sitting here having this conversation, being three seasons down as the face of a show. Because I wasn’t conventionally beautiful and I am not young.

The matter-of-factness of that answer was almost startling.

There was no self-pity, just a woman accurately describing the industry she survived for decades.

She went on to say that if somebody had told her years ago that she would headline her own series in her forties, she would have laughed at them.

Indian mainstream entertainment spent years treating women over a certain age like expired products unless they fit extremely narrow standards of desirability. OTT platforms disrupted that.

She acknowledged that directly.

“Netflix has given work and good work to so many people who deserved it but never got it because they did not fit into the fixed norms of what works at the box office.”

It did not sound like a rehearsed industry statement, it sounded personal. Because it was!

“Thank God That Ageism Thing Is Changing”

That naturally led us to ask whether Delhi Crime opened doors for more middle-aged women-led stories.

Soumya: Do you think your role in Delhi Crime has paved the way for middle-aged women to be the star of their own show?

Shefali Shah: Absolutely. After that, many shows came up with female cops who were not exactly youngsters. And thank God for that. That whole ageism thing where women beyond 25 are considered worthless…

She trailed off laughing, but the point landed.

For years, male actors were allowed to age into “powerful” while women were expected to age out quietly.

The fact that audiences now celebrate women like Shefali Shah leading stories instead of merely supporting them says as much about changing viewers as it does about changing platforms.

The Unexpectedly Emotional Moment Mid-Interview

The conversation eventually drifted toward OTT storytelling, filmmaking, and director Neeraj Ghaywan. Watching her talk about Neeraj was genuinely lovely because it did not feel formal. It felt like one artist deeply admiring another artist’s craft.

She spoke warmly about her work and mentioned projects like Homebound. Shefali continued with stories, memories, and the kind of specific admiration that only exists between people who genuinely respect each other creatively.

Then something unintentionally cinematic happened. Around 1:30 PM, somebody announced that Delhi Crime had officially dropped online.

And for the first time during the call, Shefali visibly lost composure. Her eyes simply filled with tears. You could actually see her trying to recover from the emotion in real time because she clearly hated making a big deal out of herself.

Then she laughed through it.

“I feel close to every work that I do, but Delhi Crime is so, so close to me.”

She wiped her eyes almost immediately afterward and called herself ridiculous while everyone laughed with her.

Not at her, with her! There is something moving about seeing somebody who is usually so composed suddenly become vulnerable over work they genuinely love.

Why She Thinks Theatres Will Never Die

Eventually, the conversation moved toward the cinema-versus-OTT debate that refuses to die.

Unlike people who dramatically declare theatres “finished,” Shefali sees streaming and cinema as two entirely different emotional experiences.

According to her, going to the movies in India is not just entertainment. It is a ritual and a culture.

The whistles, the samosas and the loud commentary from strangers! That experience cannot be replicated on a laptop.

At the same time, she also acknowledged that OTT platforms rescue films that might otherwise disappear unnoticed.

She specifically mentioned Three of Us and how the film initially did not perform theatrically. But once it arrived on streaming, audiences slowly discovered it and fell in love with it.

Then something fascinating happened.

People began demanding theatrical screenings after watching it online because, according to Shefali, “every frame is like a painting.”

Very few actors can discuss streaming and theatres without sounding defensive about one or the other. Shefali somehow managed to speak about both with affection.

“If My Gut Says Do It, I Do It”

Toward the end of the interaction, we asked her something that had become obvious throughout the conversation.

Her career choices never feel calculated. Even her failures feel strangely honest. So when exactly did she stop seeking approval?

Soumya: You are a veteran in commercial cinema and also art-based cinema. So when did you realise that you don’t have to prove your choices of films to anyone and when did you start choosing roles only for yourself?

Shefali Shah: One of the most common compliments I receive is that I have a great choice of films. And honestly, when I look at the list of projects I’ve been part of, I feel proud. But my process has always been simple. I like the part, my gut says do it, so I do it.

That answer made complete sense by then. Because nothing about Shefali Shah feels made for approval anymore.

Why She Said Yes To

Delhi Crime

Without Even Reading The Script

Then came a confession that genuinely shocked us. Apparently, her decision to do Delhi Crime happened absurdly fast.

Shefali Shah: I said yes to Delhi Crime in like five minutes. I hadn’t even read the script by then.

Naturally, there was only one possible follow-up.

Soumya: Was it the subject matter that convinced you or was it Richie?

She laughed before answering.

Shefali Shah: He did not convince me at all. He just said, “I want a collaborator on this project, not just an actor.”

That line clearly stayed with her.

And honestly, it explains why Delhi Crime never feels like a performance assembled in a vanity van between touch-ups. The show feels real and painfully, uncomfortably real at that!

And we just know, that’s what they were going for.