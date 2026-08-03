There are people who clap when the credits roll. There are people who spend ₹500 on popcorn without blinking. And then there are the even crazier ones who breakup over it!

Sir whatttt?

The internet has now found its latest main character, thanks to a viral Instagram post claiming that a Delhi man ended his relationship after his girlfriend repeatedly spoiled Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a theatre screening. Was it peak cinema? Yes. Was it peak internet? HELL YES.

According to the post, 28-year-old Surya was watching the latest Spider-Man film with his girlfriend, Anshika, at a theatre in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Despite him asking her multiple times to stop revealing major twists, she allegedly kept going. After the third spoiler, Surya reportedly stood up, declared the relationship over, and walked straight out of the theatre.

The story spread faster than Marvel post-credit scene theories, with thousands of people jumping into the comments section. While the page later clarified that the story is satire, the internet had already turned the comment section into its own multiverse.

The biggest mystery, however, wasn’t the breakup. It was the spoilers.

One user asked the question everyone was thinking: “How is she giving spoilers? Whom did she watch it the first time?” Another simply wrote, “Sus how she know 💀.” Someone else joined the investigation with, “There was a mystery for spoilers 🤔😂.”

CID side hatt jao, real investigations aa gaye hain.

Of course, the internet being the internet (code for kaleshi), conspiracy theories arrived right on cue. One comment confidently claimed, “Coz she watched it with her male best friend before him.” Sherlock Holmes has officially been replaced by comment section detectives.

Then came the people who weren’t interested in the plot hole because they were fully backing the fictional boyfriend.

“Fair enough ☺️,” wrote one user. Another added, “Valid reaction.” One person felt the punishment fit the crime, saying, “Disturbing during a movie is fair enough a reason to break up.” Another took it a step further with, “It’s better to break-up than killing her, good choice 👍.”

Marvel loyalists also made their presence known.

“Iss liye akela jaana ho best hai… aur unke sath jo Marvels ki truly fans hai…. Marvel over GF,” read one comment, while another cleverly dropped Spider-Man’s most famous lesson: “She was giving spoilers. But never learned from Spider-Man movies. ‘With great power comes great responsibilities.’”

Whether people were solving the spoiler mystery, defending theatre etiquette, or campaigning for “Marvel over GF,” one thing became very weirdly funny; the comments were funnier than the post.

Because on the internet, you don’t just consume content anymore. You clock in, investigate fictional crimes, and still leave with more questions than answers. That’s the real post-credit scene.

Toodlesss.