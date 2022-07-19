Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the few characters we love in Bollywood movies. She is bold- fierce and doesn't let people's opinions dictate her life. From being our fashion icon to teaching us the art of self-love, Poo totally rocked our worlds back then. 

Guess what? Even after so many years, Kareena Kapoor's iconic dialogue "Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha" is going places. Today, to raise awareness about traffic rules, Delhi police have taken Poo's help. 

The message was aimed at people who jump red traffic lights and put other people's lives in danger. Have a look:

Of course, like me, people on Twitter are loving this piece of art by the Delhi police. The reactions here are proof of how Bollywood can influence everything and anything in our lives. 

The impact Poo holds in our lives is unparalleled! Kare

