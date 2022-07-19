Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the few characters we love in Bollywood movies. She is bold- fierce and doesn't let people's opinions dictate her life. From being our fashion icon to teaching us the art of self-love, Poo totally rocked our worlds back then.
Guess what? Even after so many years, Kareena Kapoor's iconic dialogue "Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha" is going places. Today, to raise awareness about traffic rules, Delhi police have taken Poo's help.
The message was aimed at people who jump red traffic lights and put other people's lives in danger. Have a look:
Who's that traffic violator?— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022
Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb
Of course, like me, people on Twitter are loving this piece of art by the Delhi police. The reactions here are proof of how Bollywood can influence everything and anything in our lives.
The impact Kareena has on the pop culture is unparalleled! 💖#KareenaKapoorKhan https://t.co/Co2t6UODoY— Ciara (@Ciara2460) July 16, 2022
Kareena Kapoor to stop people from jumping red lights😲😀👍 https://t.co/tCGbEG7YAf— AMITA NANDAL (@amitanandal88) July 17, 2022
Love it! https://t.co/fzFnR3brwo— Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) July 17, 2022
#KareenaKapoorKhan welcomes in @dtptraffic to stop people for breaking traffic rules again and again 😅 https://t.co/ZVL6tziKSi— Himanshu Aggarwal (@Hi_Aggarwal) July 17, 2022
July 17, 2022
In public #interest— Roos (रूस)- Russia🇷🇺Россия (@_RoosSingh) July 17, 2022
Who's that #Traffic violator?
Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety @MORTHRoadSafety@MORTHIndia @trafficchd#SaturdayVibes @KareenaK_FC@KareenaUpdates @MumbaiPolice@MIB_India @PIB_India@JokesMemesFacts
pic.twitter.com/NQ5ySnjX9X https://t.co/yjfVr7Gzvm
Modern problems, modern policing! https://t.co/n0N38Tm0c4— Priyanshi Sharma (@Priyanshi50) July 17, 2022
Poo Bani Police?— Aakanksha Kumar (She/Her) (@AAKANKSHAK1989) July 17, 2022
Well played @DelhiPolice👏👏 https://t.co/idyH77BcC5
I really want to see, the person behind all these tweets, he is genius— Agnivina (@DeepSen85170107) July 17, 2022
Creativity is helping share the message across for traffic rules. Love the concept.— Suneita (@SuneitaBaruah) July 16, 2022
