Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the few characters we love in Bollywood movies. She is bold- fierce and doesn't let people's opinions dictate her life. From being our fashion icon to teaching us the art of self-love, Poo totally rocked our worlds back then.

Guess what? Even after so many years, Kareena Kapoor's iconic dialogue "Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha" is going places. Today, to raise awareness about traffic rules, Delhi police have taken Poo's help.

The message was aimed at people who jump red traffic lights and put other people's lives in danger. Have a look:

Who's that traffic violator?



Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022

Of course, like me, people on Twitter are loving this piece of art by the Delhi police. The reactions here are proof of how Bollywood can influence everything and anything in our lives.



The impact Kareena has on the pop culture is unparalleled! 💖#KareenaKapoorKhan https://t.co/Co2t6UODoY — Ciara (@Ciara2460) July 16, 2022

Kareena Kapoor to stop people from jumping red lights😲😀👍 https://t.co/tCGbEG7YAf — AMITA NANDAL (@amitanandal88) July 17, 2022

#KareenaKapoorKhan welcomes in @dtptraffic to stop people for breaking traffic rules again and again 😅 https://t.co/ZVL6tziKSi — Himanshu Aggarwal (@Hi_Aggarwal) July 17, 2022

😀😀❓❓❓this is actually genius https://t.co/duHQdPvMRN — Eshita Goel (@EshitaGoel_) July 17, 2022

Such innovation 😀🙌 https://t.co/vjF2WJEJ8s — Priya Shivani Mishra (@priya_shivani) July 17, 2022

I really want to see, the person behind all these tweets, he is genius — Agnivina (@DeepSen85170107) July 17, 2022

Creativity is helping share the message across for traffic rules. Love the concept. — Suneita (@SuneitaBaruah) July 16, 2022

The impact Poo holds in our lives is unparalleled! Kare

Read more: Poo From 'K3G' Helped Me Accept There’s No Shame In Loving Pink & Being 'Girly'