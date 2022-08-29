"Hum bhi woh hain jo kabhi kisi ke peeche nahi khade hote, jahaan khade ho jaate hain, line wahin se shuru hoti hain."

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar who doesn't need an introduction, has an enormous fan following. From surprising a cancer-struck fan to posting inspirational videos, the actor shares a deep connection with his fans.

Fans, on the other hand, keep thinking about the out-of-the-box ideas to make their favourite celeb smile. And this desi family proved their love for Big B by installing a life-size statue of the actor at their home.

Rinku and Gopi Seth, who reside in Edison City, New Jersey, placed the statue inside a large glass box and was unveiled by community leader, Albert Jasani.

Interestingly, it wasn't a basic unveiling event. There were about 600 people who gathered around their house for the event, accompanied by the bursting of firecrackers and an impromptu dance performance by members of his fan club.

Gopi Seth said:

He is nothing less than a god to my wife and me. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is his reel life and his real life. How he manages himself in public and how he conveys and communicates. Everything, you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside my house. Installing a statue in the US comes with a lot of challenges and this was more difficult than others.

Gopi Seth has been running a website for the actor's extended family (fans) for the past three decades. He arrived in the US from Dahod, Gujarat in 1990. He first met the megastar during Navaratri celebrations in New Jersey in 1991 and has been a big fan since.

Kaun Banega Crorepati position, was designed and made in Rajasthan and then shipped to the United States. The entire project cost him more than $75,000 (about ₹60 lakhs). Reportedly , the statue, which showcases the actor seated in hisposition, was designed and made in Rajasthan and then shipped to the United States. The entire project cost him more than $75,000 (about ₹60 lakhs).

You can check the entire post here:

👆🏻👆🏻On Saturday august 27th we have placed @SrBachchan statue 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻at outside in the front of our new home in edison NJ USA . Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated on Mr Bachchan’s staue inoguration ceremony. pic.twitter.com/O3RklFS5eZ — Gopi EFamily (@GopiSheth) August 28, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan - bas naam hi kaafi hain!

Please note that all images are taken from his post.