From movie posters and background music to characters, we have, time and again, seen a serious resemblance between desi and firangi movies, especially the faces of the actors.

And now, a desi mother mistook a desi actor for a firangi one and netizens can’t unsee the resemblance!

Aryendra Khan, a social media user, took to his account and shared how his mother thinks that The Last Of Us star, Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, which left him quite confused.

Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I'm kinda confused pic.twitter.com/hyOyJ5L8yV — ARYENDRA (@AryendraKhan) March 26, 2023

The tweet, without a doubt, received a bunch of replies, including one from the Mohabbatein actor.

My regards to her 🙏🤗 https://t.co/bJMdhhp8g2 — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) March 26, 2023

Listen I’ve been SAYING THIS 🗣️‼️ — ਸੂਰਜ 🩰🪷🏹 (@dragoninfpt) March 27, 2023

This is what I was thinking when I watched happy bhaag jaaegi recently. — एवरेज डीएचएच एनजोयर (@seedhelotpot) March 27, 2023

oh wait- — lili⁴ (@StayIn_y0urLane) March 28, 2023

Jimmy Sheirgill is one original piece 🫶🏻🤝 comparing him with someone else is completely absurd. 🤗 — ख़ुराफ़ाती (@khurafatijaat) March 27, 2023

That's the reason I started liking Pedro P in the first place 🤪 — Rea | otsukare sama deshita~ she/her (@Saptarisy_mylov) March 27, 2023

Jimmy is better ❤️ — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 27, 2023

Khumbh ke mele mein bichade hue Bhai 😜 — Girish L Punjabi (@girishlpunjabi) March 27, 2023

Now that someone has mentioned it, we can’t unsee the uncanny resemblance. What do you think?