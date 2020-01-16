Remember MC Checkmate from Gullyboy? The same person Murad had his first rap battle with? Well, Chaitnya Sharma a.k.a MC Checkmate has uploaded a heartwarming video, supporting the anti CAA protestors and reminding us to stay united in tough times.

In real life, Chaitnya goes by the stage name, _SlowCheeta_. Keeping the elements of the ongoing socio-political chaos in mind, the opening lines of his spoken words give us major goosebumps:

Matt darr mere yaar, hum sab hai saath. Keh de tu bhi mann ki baat, Yahaan na puchega koi jaat, na maangege kaagzaat.

Covered in his poetic words with a strong feeling of resentment dripping through his lyrics, he sends a strong message of ahimsa.

He then goes on to tell the world that the youngsters of this country are wide awake while the government ignorantly snoozes:

Towards the end, Chaitnya then resorts to satire to rightfully speak his mind:

Oh chowkidar, paisa chood, Izzat thodi kama le. Har sach ke doodh mein pani dale, Chai toh theek se bana le.

Watch the full video here:

With his beautiful message of unity, Chaitnya Sharma's words have shook us to the core.