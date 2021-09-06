Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

September 3 gave us a thrilling ride, keeping us hooked to our screens for five long hours.

Indians have been in awe of heist mastermind The Professor since the show commenced. From designing solid plans to even stronger back up plans, Professor is truly a genius like no other.

However the Vol. 1 of Money Heist Season 5 hit the nerve of many Bollywood fans.

The nine-month pregnant Alicia Sierra entered the professor’s den and crowned herself the winner in this cat and mouse chase. But the tables turned when Sierra’s water broke and she went into labour.

And guess who delivered her baby using almost no hospital supplies? Our omniscient Professor, of course.

Wait, does this give you a flashback too?

Desi Twitter got major déjà vu of Rancho from 3 Idiots! Look at how Indians are amazed.

Rancho from 3 idiots : I know how to pull the baby using vaccum cleaner



Professor : Lol, noobs. — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) September 4, 2021

The scene where Professor delivers Alicia's baby in #MoneyHeistSeason5 brings us the flashback of a similar scene from 3 idiots where Rancho delivers Mona's baby.

Meanwhile doctors be like.... pic.twitter.com/MB9Kavlp2t — Chaitanya Jain (@Chaitanya_j8) September 6, 2021

We all waited all this time to find out ki Rancho hi Professor hai 🤣🤣🤣#MoneyHeist — Arjun... (@iamZoomie) September 3, 2021

@NetflixIndia



Money Heist Director took some inspiration from 3 Idiots and so did Professor(from Rancho) 😂#Spoiler — Nipun Dhariwal (@nipunthegr8) September 3, 2021

Good news ...Alicia delivered a babie girl .. She gave her name VICTORIA ..And Professor played RANCHO here ... successfully make delivery of Alicia ..And ... Alicia ने पक्ष बदलला . आता ती team heist मधे आहे

Enough na 😝😝 — Mr SP (@ISwwapniIl) September 3, 2021

3 idiots 🤜🤛 Money heist 🤣🤣

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW ❤😇🔥#MoneyHeist — PSG Prathamesh (@PsgPrathamesh) September 3, 2021

This season of Money Heist has also a little bit touch of 3 Idiots — noms (@noumanahmedrao) September 5, 2021

Professor being Rancho #MoneyHeist — Astitv Mishra (@MishraAstitv) September 4, 2021

When expectations were sky high, the makers disappointed the audience by giving “3 idiots” level script in a crime thriller.#MoneyHeist — Krishav (@haage_summane) September 4, 2021

All is well, Professor.