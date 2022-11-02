Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK has been ruling our hearts for over three decades and his illustrious career in the Hindi film industry says it all. Every SRK fan has their own definition of describing what the superstar means to them. Kisi ke liye Shah Rukh Khan is an institution of acting, toh kisi ke liye he is the king of romance.

However, no one can describe Shah Rukh Khan better than SRK himself. We are not just claiming it, this scene from his 2005 film, Paheli, is proof.

A still from Paheli

The scene caught our attention on Twitter and we wish to share it with you too. If you are a fan of SRK, this is definitely for you.

A Twitter user, @sayantansunnyg, posted a still from Amol Palekar’s directorial venture which features Shah Rukh Khan in double role, Kishanlal and the ghost, who is his imposter. In the scene, Kishanlal can be seen asking the latter to reveal his real identity. To which, the fake one, replies, “Main…aurat ke dil mein jo preet howe wo hoon main…prem hoon main. (I am the yearning that resides in a woman’s heart…love…that’s who I am.)

The Twitter user wrote, “No one describes Shah Rukh Khan like Shah Rukh Khan himself. May you never change.” Check out the tweet here:

No one describes Shah Rukh Khan like Shah Rukh Khan himself. May you never change. pic.twitter.com/PNgEArvGtg — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 1, 2022

Here’s how others are feeling about it:

Where is the lie?

<3 <3 <3 https://t.co/5XqHzNAohO — Aarti Sharma Randhawa (@purple_litchi) November 2, 2022

In Paheli, Shah Rukh Khan as Kishanlal is married to Rani Mukerji’s character, Lachchi. Next day after their marriage, Kishanlal leaves his wife, Lachchi at home for business trip of five years. Meanwhile, the ghost, who has fallen in love with her, disguises himself as Kishanlal. Twist comes when the real Kishanlal returns.

Coming back to the scene, we can safely say that no one can define Shah Rukh Khan better than himself. Isn’t it?