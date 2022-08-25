We live in the year 2022. Mankind has ruined the Game of Thrones season finale and resurrected a spin-off that surpasses the original. Nothing is impossible, you see.

And being on Twitter means being aware of the bizarre, unbelievable happenings taking place throughout the globe. Case in point: The face of a mummy from Egypt has been reconstructed and al we gotta say is she's drop 'dead ' gorgeous.

Reconstructed face of a Fayum mummy from Egypt. pic.twitter.com/eygJrbC5Z4 — Nrken19 (@nrken19) August 22, 2022

Twitter is going dayum over this fayum! Keep reading till the end as desi Twitter has a surprise revelation for you.

Looks like an Indian CEO of some fintech startup https://t.co/t4PLJyDawK — ᖇᗩZᗩ (@razonater) August 23, 2022

She looks SO familiar. Like a neighbour or a classmate or colleague. Maybe its just the common genetic make-up https://t.co/CELRkKs36P — ItsRainingToDos (@who_nisha) August 24, 2022

I like her eyebrows https://t.co/BUMIgKzcoW — Chewing ghum 🇵🇸 (@MajmaySayJuda) August 24, 2022

Why do the most attractive women all have to be dead https://t.co/shCMy0zOWU — featherless biped (@thechaotickyle) August 23, 2022

from mummy to MOMMY https://t.co/kd0o6RusxS — Pratham (@Pratham_fcb) August 23, 2022

That's how an Egyptian goddess would have looked like 🙏😲 https://t.co/yFJjDgD3vt — Goshin (@Goshin12345) August 23, 2022

And, somebody went a little too far and drew a parallel between this reconstructed face and Rinky from Panchayat. Now I can't unsee it.

Rinki, if you're reading this then know that you are an Egyptian beauty. The Malkopur guy didn't deserve you.

"Everything reminds me of her."

She looks like my ex😷🥴 https://t.co/9EBfGlL9lp pic.twitter.com/xrUnOhv9AP — Gordon Ramasamy Not Periyaar Ramasamy 👊 (@GorD0nRamasamy) August 23, 2022

I'm deceased over this beauty.