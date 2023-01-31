Do you remember the ‘first English song’ that you listened to? Was it Vengaboys’ track, To Brazil, Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69, or a Bollywood song featuring English lyrics? While some tracks were easily understood, a few of them had difficult lyrics that each time we tried to lip-sync them, we would end up singing gibberish. ‘Shining in the setting sun like a pearl upon the ocean. Come and feel me.’ Remember how you sang these lines of Tera Hone Laga Hoon back then? (Most of us are still crooning it wrong).

Desis on Twitter are reminiscing the ‘first English song’ that they heard in their lives. Mahiya from film Awarapan (2007), Dhoom Dhoom from film Dhoom (2004), and Smack That by Akon are some of them.

A Twitter user shared the video of the song, Mahiya and wrote, “Not Baby by Justin Bieber, this was my first English song.”

Not Baby by Justin Bieber, This was my first English song pic.twitter.com/6pQ919Re3s — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 29, 2023

Here’s what others are sharing:

Something Something by Mika Singh.

Dhoom Dhoom by Tata Young.

Not Baby by Justin Bieber, This was my first English song pic.twitter.com/db3GRshkHA — sachin. (@PeakyRule) January 30, 2023

Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Not baby by Justin beiber, this was my first English song https://t.co/DtXDOGJVMg pic.twitter.com/zQj86NCEYB — Anouvailable (@anouvailable) January 29, 2023

My first English song pic.twitter.com/M3bjad7GpW — L Lawliet (@RichaMinhas1) January 30, 2023

To Brazil by Vengaboys.

And first brazilian song pic.twitter.com/YPDpmkhDDZ — v. Jatin ✪ (@JatinTweets_) January 29, 2023

Tennu Le from Jai Veeru.

Never Say Never by Justin Bieber.

Which was the first English song you heard and why was it Baby by Justin Beiber?



In my case that was Never say never — Honey (@thehoneykumar) January 27, 2023

Smack That by Akon.

what are yall talking abt the first english song i heard was smack that — another fucking day (@doUwannap4rtner) January 26, 2023

The first English song probably I remember listening to – Beat it.

My aunt had the audio cassette, and I lived listening to it whenever we visited her https://t.co/VHkwkuXAve pic.twitter.com/DhnLTHNf9n — 🐦 Birdman (@amabirdman) January 26, 2023

Temperature by Sean Paul.

Temperature was the first English song I actually liked — butterchicken (@blablablaaaa222) January 28, 2023

Daddy Cool by Boney M. and Everything I Do by Bryan Adams.

Stereo Love by Edward Maya and Vika Jigulina.

Which was the first English song you heard?

Mine was Edward Maya's "Stereo Love" — Ghufran Khan (@Itsghufran707) January 25, 2023

Hall of Fame by The Script.

I feel proud of 12 year old me's first English song to be 'Hall Of Fame – The script' and not Baby baby — Suhani (@chai_su_tta) January 25, 2023