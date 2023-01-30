You don’t mess with desi food and you surely cannot screw up with their names. While the sheer joy of saying salad as सलाद (salaad) is so cool, an airline just tossed the wrong veggies into it! The Twitter account of Indigo in a promotional post talked of serving fresh salads that are made today and served today. But here’s a catch – that’s a picture of poha, not salad.

Desis on Twitter are triggered and condemning the post. Here’s how they’re reacting to this:

I mean ya we are into fusion food and you could call it poha salad lol.