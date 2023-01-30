You don’t mess with desi food and you surely cannot screw up with their names. While the sheer joy of saying salad as सलाद (salaad) is so cool, an airline just tossed the wrong veggies into it! The Twitter account of Indigo in a promotional post talked of serving fresh salads that are made today and served today. But here’s a catch – that’s a picture of poha, not salad.

Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo https://t.co/9BuLhqnq2f pic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

Desis on Twitter are triggered and condemning the post. Here's how they're reacting to this:

If that is Salad then this is Orange juice. https://t.co/TZ6phqongM pic.twitter.com/RKoPqFWe0g — Jhabaroo (@jhabaroo) January 30, 2023

Why outrage over this tweet.?

Poha & poha jokes should always be taken in good taste..



P. S. Tweeting this while eating Poha 😅 https://t.co/L4RKZPhATD — Shubham Katariya (@GeniusGuy001) January 30, 2023

I want to know what they r smoking! Its #Poha…not salad!! https://t.co/5TZERC4OYw — Fatman says… (@prodigal_fatman) January 30, 2023

This salad is normally called POHE.

That’s the tweet https://t.co/sbAthGcYXm — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) January 30, 2023

Poha is an emotion not a salad https://t.co/tbvoGelZLK — shrinking👩‍⚕️ (@npmv_0542) January 30, 2023

Good design can't save you from bad content. https://t.co/7PqUHKZQar — itssynecdoche@mas.to (@itssynecdoche) January 30, 2023

Wonder who in @IndiGo6E social media team wrote this coz no Indian in the wildest of their dreams would call Pohe a “salad” 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/gI15ImIIKN — anvaya (@anvaya) January 30, 2023

I am a Gen Z and yet I dont call my poha a salad. https://t.co/ahTnKUGntl — Simthinks (@simransal) January 30, 2023

That's a picture of poha. That's not salad. What are trying to do? https://t.co/0zRVChaoaC — Santosh Rana (@santoshnitr) January 29, 2023

You'll toss everything else away, like our emergency exits https://t.co/lFdGBavgIf — Mars Kumaru (@thatloserrahul) January 29, 2023

I am sure there is a story behind this which I would love to hear https://t.co/TdN1lsjNBk — abhinn (@abhinn) January 29, 2023

I mean ya we are into fusion food and you could call it poha salad lol.