Rich people are different in the sense that their problems are different from others. It feels as if they are not aware of their priveleges because jahan humare sapne poore hote hai, inke struggles shuru hote hai.

1. Ellen DeGeneres complained about the quarantine by saying that it was similar to 'being in a jail'.

It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days.

2. A LinkedIn user posted about her struggles of commuting by rickshaw and taxi and eventually buying a Mercedes car.

3. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh once said that his family didn't have much money growing up, and that they would save up for vacations to the US.

We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up and save up for that one big summer holiday abroad; I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US–we had a lot of family there. And December was always Goa with my grandparents.

Normal pant shirt khareedne ke paise nahi hote thhe isiliye apne ghar ke pardo se suit bana ke apna guzar basar karte thhe

Respect😇#YoRanveerSoPoor pic.twitter.com/aPm9P9PKxv — sameer (@sameerkele) May 4, 2018

4. Saif Ali Khan once shared that he had to buy back his ancestral palace in Pataudi after it was rented out to a hotel chain.

People have a certain fixed notion. Actually, Pataudi Palace got rented to Neemrana Hotels. I said that I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money.

5. Vijay Mallya told a court he's broke and living off family, as he continued to get a weekly living allowance of ₹16.21 lakh.

6. Anil Ambani once told a court that he has only one car and had to sell his jewellery to pay his legal fees.

According to him, he recieved ₹9.9 crore for all his jewellery and now does not own anything.

My expenses are minimal and being borne by wife and family. I don’t have a lavish lifestyle and no other income. I met legal expense by sale of jewellery and, if I have to meet further expenses, (it) will be subject to approval by the court to dispose of other assets.

7. Parineeti Chopra once said that she was not financially well off while growing up and even faced ‘eve-teasing’.

I am from a very small town Ambala. I faced a lot of difficulties while growing up. We weren’t financially well. I used to go to school by cycle because we didn’t have any car or driver. I also faced eve-teasing. My dad used to come along with me to make sure I didn’t have to face them. I used to ask me parents: why did they send me on a cycle to school? We didn’t have money to join self-defense classes.

The actor faced flak for lying about her financial status and later released a statement.

8. JLo posted about not being able to go to any restaurants while she was spending time with family at a lush-green Miami estate.

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good...😊 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/K8BnzzB6j6 — jlo (@JLo) March 18, 2020

9. Celeste Anderson, a gamer and reality television personality, posted about missing travelling the world amid the pandemic.

I MISS TRAVELING THE WORLD — Celeste Anderson (@itsBiiTTERSWEET) May 22, 2020

10. Monica Lewinsky, an American activist and television personality, once tweeted that she couldn't decide between a Subaru and Tesla.

She has a net worth of $1.5 million.

11. Ananya Pandey complained about the fact that her father never got a role in a Dharma film or got to be on Koffee With Karan.

I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle

Privileged much?