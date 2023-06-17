It’s been 21 years since Hindi cinema witnessed the magic of on-screen chemistry between SRK and Aishwarya Rai as Dev and Paro through the picturesque lens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novella by the same name, was the Cannes entry for the year 2002, and it received both national and international acknowledgement for compelling storytelling and performances.

The grandeur of Devdas remains timeless in Indian cinema. One compelling foreshadowing scene between Dev and Paro has been viral lately. And TBH, I was a kid when I had watched the film so I hadn’t noticed this one AT ALL. So now, it just seems MIND-BLOWING!

It happens when Dev has newly returned to his home after spending 10 years in a law school in London. In a scene where the budding lovers, Dev and Paro, innocently try to palm-read each other, they foreshadow the future without even realising it.

What Dev says for Paro:

What eventually happens:

What Paro says about Dev:

What eventually happens:

Ain’t it mind-blowing?

Aveeral Sharma, the content creator behind a popular music-based Instagram handle, Music is Life (@aestheticinsongs), captured the scene in a beautiful reel on the tunes of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani. Take a look:

The viral reel has gained over 2 million views on Instagram so far. But let me guess, y’all already knew it, didn’t you? But hey, this scene deserves a special mention, doesn’t it?

Here’s how people reacted:

BTW, Here Are Some Timeless Dialogues From Devdas Which Are Still Iconic