Dhanush, who has worked his magic in the entire Indian film industry is making a big leap. His magnetism has now crossed borders as he makes his Hollywood debut in The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers.

Recently, Netflix's social media handle shared the first look of the actor in his Hollywood debut film, directed by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI 🔥#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/eAYxQfXqWQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

In the first glimpse, Dhanush lands on top of a car with a ferocious look and appears to be no less than a superhero.

It is indeed thrilling as Dhanush will be featured alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

Twitter is proud and is showering all the love on this star who's making it real big.

Why does he look like a character from JoJo? 🤔 Anyway superrrrr excited for this 😍 https://t.co/oESkVjPoDU — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) April 26, 2022

Fireyyyy naa @dhanushkraja 🔥🔥🔥



Proud moment for whole Indian Cinema Industry !!#Vaathi #NaaneVaruven #TheGrayMan https://t.co/XJLubPHa1I — D E S T R O Y E R ⚔️ (@DESTROYERzzz) April 26, 2022

Based on a book series by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man revolves around a CIA agent, essayed by Gosling, on a worldwide quest. Evans, who is most recognised for his role as Captain America in the MCU films, plays a villain in the film.

With this film, Dhanush has taken a huge step forward in his career, and we are genuinely delighted for him.