Dhanush's unassuming nature is probably his biggest asset and reflects every time he makes an appearance on the screen. He manages to make a connection with the viewers and no matter what character he is playing, always seems like one of our own.

Humility is one thing, but Dhanush is also simple. And his Filmfare speech after winning the best debutant award for Raanjhanaa (2013) is proof of that.

Dhanush was already an established name in the Tamil film industry when he made a debut in the popular Hindi movie Raanjhanaa. He was so convincing as love-struck Kundan, that he was nominated for Male Debut Award and Best Male Actor Award at the following Filmfare awards. He won the former.

Here's what Dhanush said on stage when he got there to receive his trophy.

I have done 25 films and this is my first debut award. Which clearly shows you know, that no matter where you go and what you learn...there is always more to learn. You're always a newcomer.

What a beautiful thing to say, and even more relevant ahead of Dhanush's Hollywood debut in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man.

It's a big step in his career and he has become one of the biggest representatives of India, in cinema, in a very short time. We wish nothing but the best for him. To being a newcomer, always.