Bollywood legend Dharmendra has shared a seemingly cryptic Instagram post with his daughter Esha Deol, writing “…age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ……..but”

In his heartfelt post, he expressed his love for his wife, actor Hema Malini, and their daughters Esha and Ahana, and ‘Takhtani’s and Vohra’s.’ For your information, sisters Esha and Ahana Deol are married to businessmen Bharat Takhtani and Vaibhav Vohra respectively. The actor also posted an Instagram story of his grandsons and his sons-in-law.

“I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart…”, he wrote in his post.

Apparently, this has come days after Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, were missing from the wedding celebrations of Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, with Drishya Acharya earlier this month. Their absence wasn’t gone unnoticed by the fans.

According to the reports, actor Sunny Deol had invited them for his son’s wedding.

Soon after her father’s heartfelt note, actor Esha Deol also took to Instagram to express her love for her dad. “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u”, she wrote.

Dharmendra had four children from his first marriage to Parkash Kaur, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. He married Hema Malini in 1980, and the couple had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.