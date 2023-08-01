“I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss…Who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?” Veteran actress Shabana Azmi told Zoom while talking about her lip-lock scene with the 87-year-old actor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, Kanwaljeet and Jamini, the two lost lovers, who have polar-opposite families, meet after years of separation. They share a kiss in their poetic reunion. It has become a hot topic of discussion since the theatrical release of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer.

Source: Twitter/RRKPK

The scene has apparently left people cheering and hooting for senior actors in theatres. However, it has also irked a section of the audience, with most of them losing minds over their respective ages.

Karan Johar made 87yo Dharmendra kiss Shabana Azmi in the new movie 😭 Indians are losing their shit 😭 — HK. (@HammaadKhaann) July 30, 2023

We aren’t claiming this, these Twitter reactions speak for themselves.

A literal one time watch! Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's love story was cute but the kiss gave me the eek!! — Anyayyy🦄 (@_kawaaaiiii) July 29, 2023

This is the reason people r detaching from Bullywood. They always show stuff against our culture & religion



Now what is the need of 87yrs old #Dharmendra ji doing liplock with Shabana ji🤦@aapkadharam is ds u show to your grand son &his wife?#RRKPKReview 👉extra marital affair pic.twitter.com/JJFJFSscSW — Debarupa 🇮🇳 (@ipalitDebarupa) July 29, 2023

Also wtf was that kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi infront of Jaya B. who suddenly faints and the scene shifts. Distasteful, nauseating and abysmal. Silsila and now this, why does Jaya accept such roles which draw parallels from her real life.#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) July 28, 2023

How You Can Go Watch This Nonsense Film. Dharmendra Age Was 87 and Shabana Azmi Age Was 72.

They Kiss Each other on big screen

Kese Koi Baccha Ya Bada Yeh Scene Dhek Sakta Hai Aur Umeed Bhi Kya Thi Yeh Johar Se. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/5zzG838bRm — Gaurav Jha (@GauravJha919) July 29, 2023

honestly the last thing i expected to see in a Kjo movie was dharmendra kiss shabana azmi🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Ajita (@donttextmehere) July 29, 2023

Went again today! What a film my family enjoyed it alot just they had problem with Dharmendra and Shabana's kiss. Why did they add such scenes in family drama man🙃 Hope this film becomes successful. Genuinely want more such films. — Candice🩷 (@HaseenDilruba) July 30, 2023

For the uninitiated, the last on-screen kiss that Dharmendra had was with his co-star Nafisa Ali in Life In A Metro. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi earlier performed a kissing scene with Boman Irani in Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

In an interview with News18, Dharmendra spoke about his on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in RRPKP. “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it,” Dharmendra told the portal.

Source: Twitter/RRPKP

“Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot,” he added.

What do you think of this scene?