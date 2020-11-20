Did A Celebrity Actually Say These Things Or Did We Make Them Up?

When it comes to being conscious of their privilege, woke, and aware of world events, most celebrities have a lot to learn. That's why people can't stop calling them out when they make tone-deaf statements.

So let's see if you can guess which of these bizarre statements were actually made by celebrities and which are just made-up by us:

1. Statement: I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and then rush off to work. Why did I have her then? She is not a puppy. I want to be there for her as a mother. via Pinterest A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

2. Statement: I don't like being a Capricorn - I would prefer to be a Scorpio. I decided to change my birthday from 5th Jan to 5th Nov to be a Scorpio. via Medium A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

3. Statement: My dad never bought me a BMW. I had to earn it. So it's not as easy as people say it is. via agirlsguidetocars A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

4. Statement: Being a parent is not a choice but a rule of the world. via Amazon A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

5. Statement: I think Adolf Hitler started the Olympic Games. via FT A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

6. Statement: Women who love mangoes love to see their man go. via Medical News Today A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

7. Statement: I could be the next Christopher Nolan but I'd rather be in front of the camera than behind it. via urgeofcreativity A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

8. Statement: Kutta road pe soyega toh kutte ki maut marega. Roads garib ke baap ki nahi hain.I was homeless for a year, but I never slept on the road. via Research Matters A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

9. Statement: Talented toh sab hain industry mein. Par good-looking hona bhi zaruri hai. via YouTube A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

10. Statement: I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. via Know Your Meme A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

11. Statement: Women have been given these bodies to produce children, and the spirit and tenderness to take care of people around us. via Pinterest A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

12. Statement: If you wanna be tan, just put some on some bronzer, and if you wanna be fair, put on some powder. via TV Line A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

13. Statement: I feel feminism is like a cult movement. I'd rather put my faith in astrology. via India TV News A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.

14. Statement: If feminism means no girliness left in this world, then isn't that kind of sad? Are feminists okay with flirting for example? A celebrity said it. It's a made-up statement.