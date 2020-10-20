Actor Jugal Hansraj entered the industry as a child actor with Masoom in 1983, and since then, has continued to charm movie lovers with his natural performances.

But what many may not know is that at one point, actor Jugal Hansraj also turned composer!

Yes, Jugal Hansraj actually composed the mukhda of the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In fact, Bollywood Direct also shared a video of him singing the song with his original lyrics.

Naturally, people were quick to appreciate his talent:

I knew ...He gets credit also for this in the film😊 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) October 19, 2020

And I still remember that when KKHH music was released, the Title Track was called a slow starter by most music critics as it took a really long time to catch-up. Part of the reason why Karan Johar used multiple music directors in his next one - K3G. — Gaurav Jain (@Aarihaan_Indus) October 19, 2020

WOW! Thanks for sharing this 👍. — Sharat Nag (@sharatnag) October 19, 2020

Interesting to discover the behind the screen virtues of Jugal Hansraj, the most innocent child face of Masoom! — Promila Bittu safaya (@BittuSafaya) October 19, 2020

For me the mystery of why Jugal Hansrajs name appeared under "Special Thanks" in the opening credits of KKHH got solved today.... ☺️ — Buoy Plunger (@BuoyPlunger) October 19, 2020

An iconic tune indeed!