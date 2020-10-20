Actor Jugal Hansraj entered the industry as a child actor with Masoom in 1983, and since then, has continued to charm movie lovers with his natural performances. 

Jugal Hansraj
But what many may not know is that at one point, actor Jugal Hansraj also turned composer! 

Yes, Jugal Hansraj actually composed the mukhda of the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. 

Kuch Kuch hota hai
In fact, Bollywood Direct also shared a video of him singing the song with his original lyrics. 

Naturally, people were quick to appreciate his talent: 

An iconic tune indeed! 