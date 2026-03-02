Jhandayaaaaaa & Tommmyyyy, not only Hollywood’s, but Bollywood’s favie couple may already be married?

In the last week, speculation about Zendaya and Tom Holland possibly getting married has taken over the news, social media and fan forum with a frenzy.

This speculation began when celebrity stylist Law Roach spoke about the pair’s relationship at the Actor’s Awards in 2026. His statement quickly led to speculation about their relationship, engagement and their commitment to keep it under wraps for as long as they could.

How The Wedding Rumours Started

Rumours started circulating online after Law Roach was on the red carpet at actor’s award ceremonies in 2026 and spoke with Access Hollywood. During their conversation, Roach said, “The wedding’s already happened, you missed it.”

Bhai whaat, this is not good for my FOMO!

He continued by saying, “it’s very true,” and laughed afterwards,

as reported by both Deccan Chronicle & WION News. (Atp, bhai humare maze le rahe hain).

Due to the fact that Roach is professionally and personally close to Zendaya and Holland, his statement created a huge amount of conversation on social media; however, neither Zendaya nor Holland have made any public statements confirming that they are in fact married.

During the early part of the year, when Zendaya showed up to the Golden Globe Awards wearing an enormous diamond engagement ring, rumours of an impending engagement had begun to circulate, prompting speculation that this couple had moved on to the next stage of their relationship. Nonetheless, at the time there was no confirmation from either party.

So, how did the love story begin?

Tom-Zendaya paglus first learned about their romance when Spider-Man: Homecoming, released in 2017. However, even though there were plenty of romance rumours during production, both actors insisted, at the time, they were only friends. (Ye arsho ki pariyon ka mela hai, aue maine bhi harr khel khela hai).

When a kiss between the two got caught on camera while getting into a car in 2021, the couple became a public item and made a statement to that effect shortly after.

Since then, the two have made multiple appearances on red carpets; however, they have generally kept their personal lives to themselves. Zendaya has previously expressed that the need to keep her relationship protected from too much publicity is due to her belief that it is sacred and should be separated from the entertainment industry. (She said, nazar is real).

Why we think Roach’s comment may be real?

The relationship of Law Roach extends beyond professional stylist to that between close friends. Deccan Chronicle, via a source, confirms that Roach has assisted Zendaya in many styling events

Law Roach has played a major role in Zendaya’s life as her stylist, but what many don’t know is that Roach has also considered her to be a major part of his family. Roach, who announced his retirement from celebrity styling on March 14, 2023, because of burnout but has continued to work exclusively with Zendaya.

He has described their relationship as being very personal:

“She’s my little sister, and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.”

Roach’s comment about Zendaya getting married certainly raised eyebrows, and it should be noted that there has been no official word from either Zendaya or Holland as to whether there is any truth to Roach’s statement.

Zendaya & Tom Being Adorable AF

Other than confirming they are indeed an item, their magnetism as a couple is derived from years of exchanged chemistry and supportive actions. The couple is basically a walking-talking green flag.

A number of occasions have contributed to them being perceived as one of Hollywood’s most down-to-earth couples.

The Lip Sync Battle Tease

Zendaya teased Holland about his memorable Lip Sync Battle performance during a lighthearted interview. Holland did a rendition of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and added full choreography and rain effects to his performance, despite promising Zendaya beforehand that it would be “low-key.”

Zendaya stated:

“There was rain and there was a wardrobe change… I did not expect that.”

Awww, and we didn’t expect this cute as f leg pulling, but here we are!

The “Quizzies” Moment

In an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Holland mistakenly called quizzes “quizzies.” As soon as he said it, Zendaya erupted into laughter, repeatedly saying, “Quizzies?” as she leaned towards him and tried to contain her laughter.

The video clip became viral because it captured unplanned and spontaneous interaction and fans digged it too much.

From “Sweetheart” To “Idiot”

In another humorous interaction, Zendaya referred to Holland as “oh sweetheart” then immediately followed up with “you’re an idiot,” all within seconds.

Lads, that’s exactly the kinda mood swings you gotta deal with if you wanna be with a diva.

“My MJ” Birthday Post

For Zendaya’s birthday, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie from their time filming Spider Man and captioned it with “My MJ.”

AWWWWWWWW, in caps!

The picture began to circulate online shortly after Holland posted it. Many fans took this post as an indirect but significant public statement about his love for Zendaya.

(Yes, we all are begaani shaadis me abdullah deewana).

“I think Zendaya just pulled up..”

Tom Holland stopped mid-interview at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home when he realized Zendaya had arrived at the red carpet. He remarked:

“I think Zendaya just pulled up. That sounds like Zendaya just pulled up.”

That’s it! The world can pause, his lady just showed up. Tom is suchhha cutie.

Immediately following that comment, he turned his head toward Zendaya as she made her way down the red carpet smiling. Entertainment Tonight captured Holland’s reaction to seeing Zendaya, and it has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The 2019 “Valid Concern” Tweet

Back in 2019, Zendaya tweeted her response to Josh Horowitz, who joked about Zendaya worrying that Holland might choke while performing a stunt for Spider-Man. The response from Zendaya said:

“It’s a valid concern.”

The couple is cutely cringe, and cringely cute, and we don’t wish for them to be any other way.

So, where does that leave us?

At this time, there has been no confirmation that Zendaya and Tom Holland are married, despite Law Roach’s comments at the Actors Awards elevating the suspicion that they may be, neither actor has publicly made that claim nor responded to any of the claims made by Roach.