When you have your first heartbreak, you feel like the whole world is shattering into pieces. Even though you feel like your life is crumbling down, with time, you realise that there's so much to look forward to. And, before you know it, you will find someone else to spend your life with.

It might sound hard to give another chance at love, but it's absolutely worth it. And today, we have prepared a list of movies that might help strengthen that belief. Ready? Read on.

1. Ayesha - Dil Dhadakne Do

Even though the character is constantly seen uncomfortable and unhappy in her married life, she couldn't leave her husband because of her parents. Even when she tries explaining to her parents her feelings, they never understand the real 'problem'. However, she takes the charge of her own life and chooses to actually be with the person, she loves and who respects her.

2. Ila - The Lunchbox

In order to rekindle her dead relationship with her husband, the character cooks up a delicious lunch for him, which (fortunately) ends up getting sent to someone else instead. The two end up becoming friends with daily conversations through lunchboxes. When she realises her husband is having an affair, she wanted to move out far away. However, she decided to give love another shot and meets her unknown friend.

3. Neerja - Neerja

The movie, which showcased how an abusive relationship can impact one's life, left us with an important message. The character not only stood up to what was wrong but also found her career and gave herself a second chance in love that she deserved, after divorcing her abusive husband. This movie showed that divorce can bring us something we wish for.

4. Aditi - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Even though she was truly in love with her best friend, he never reciprocated her feelings. While she was deeply hurt, she decided to give another man a chance, who proved that she's a queen and deserves to be treated the right way. Well, there could literally not be a sweeter, romantic and completely unexpected story of second chances in love.

5. Geet - Jab We Met

We all know how this character was simply obsessed with her boyfriend. He, however, broke her heart and left her alone to fight this cruel world. Then, she decided to give another chance to the man, who has always stood by her. And, we totally loved them.

6. Aditi - Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

When her annoying fiancé hit her, it was her best friend, who took her side and thrashed him. Even though she wanted to fly far away, she decides to give herself another chance at love with none other than her oh-so-cute best friend. Goals? I say, hell yes!

7. Ganga - Pardes

There's no doubt that she instantly fell in love with her fiancé. However, when she finds out about his bad habits and behaviour, she decides to run away. And, fights the entire world for being with Arjun.

8. Oscar & Naheed - Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd

After Oscar's first wife commits suicide and Naheed's husband dies in a car accident, they both decide to be together and give another shot at love. Even though they receive constant mocking from the world, they focus and enjoy their own journey.

Falling out of love can also mean a new beginning and these movies prove it.

A second chance is not so bad, after all.