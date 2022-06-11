Zoya Akhtar is one of the most gifted and talented directors of the current generation and there's no doubt about it. Her movies are a piece of art and every single character in her movies speaks volumes about her expertise.



With relatable scenarios, realistic characters and heartwarming storylines, she has been serving us with some masterpieces for more than a decade. In fact, the ending scenes from her movies are as marvellous as her entire film. Each of the last shots starts with the absolute focus on the character and ends with a fade out into pitch-black.

And today, we have made a list of some climax scenes from her movies that instantly made a home in the hearts of the audience. Read on.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends, fighting their individual battles, decide to take a trip together. From fun and love to emotions, this movie was nothing short of a beautiful rollercoaster ride. However, it's the end that leaves us with a big lesson. The trio, leaving all their worries and problems behind, decides to run for their life, only to emerge as winners in the end. The ending scene of the movie taught us that no matter how absurd or impossible it might seem, take risks!

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

With the perfect concoction of breathtaking backdrops and a stellar cast, this movie still remains a favourite of several people. Featuring a dysfunctional family, who only use each other as pawns for their own respective advantage, the climax of this movie was extremely heartwarming. The ending scene taught us that no matter what, family always have your back since they are your 'lifeboat'.

3. Gully Boy

This movie, which showcases the rags to riches story, depicts the class system and attempts to portray the street rap subculture that today exists across the country. The ending of this movie is proof that if you hustle hard to achieve your dreams, toh end tak sab theek ho hi jaata hain.

4. Lust Stories

This movie, which seems to blur out the class difference but then reappears evidently, has an interesting ending scene. When the protagonist, a maid, realises how her affair with her boss has no future, she accepts their difference, and more importantly, moves on. It teaches us how sometimes we can't change the situation, and that is absolutely alright.

5. Luck By Chance

This movie, which was an unexpectedly realistic representation of the film industry, had a fantastic plotline and star cast. In the end, the movie is clearly about how an independent life is much better than living a life of pain and full of desires.

There's no doubt that all these beautiful ending scenes from her movies left us with a smile on our faces and we cannot wait for more of her films.

With a heartwarming message and a voiceover of self-acceptance in the background, these ending scenes from Zoya Akhtar's movies taught us a great lesson!