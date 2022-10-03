The Brahmastra song Kesariya got famous because of its Love Storiyan. While the song was hyped to the core, it somehow disappointed people in the beginning. Kesariya was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam.

However, the song still seems to make headlines and is etched in everyone’s heart. This time an Instagram page called Qualiteaposts gave us a crossover of Kesariya with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai’s song Dil dooba. And you’ll be shocked to see how perfectly it fits in.

Like us, netizens are going gaga over this crossover and think it’s better than the original song itself. Here’s how they are reacting to this:

better than kesariya me thinks 😭 || credits – igpic.twitter.com/epxydNs3AX — . (@_Lazy_being) October 2, 2022

Dil dooba stealing the essence of kesariya 😍 https://t.co/1F4sFBmFev — Krina (@krinaparmarr) October 3, 2022

So this music video syncs with every other song except the one it was choreographed on. 😂 https://t.co/YEAVSdPl2z — shalaka (@lokikisabzee) October 3, 2022

how tf is it syncing so perfectly wtf https://t.co/tu1FTDvKmZ — 🎃 (@F1ZASDP) October 2, 2022

Whoever edited this , Smart choice. https://t.co/zMuxKScTSA — Akshay Kukreja (@akshaykuk) October 2, 2022

Better than the original ❤️ https://t.co/784dRoEKp2 — Raed Inamdar (@InamdarRaed) October 2, 2022

just brilliant 👍 100 times better than the #Kesariya https://t.co/NapH4lSpJs — Rehana Ruma (@um_rehana) October 2, 2022

Broooooo 😆

This fits soo perfectly 💯💯 https://t.co/nNk8RbHNBD — Parnika Dubey (@forTheMaster_7) October 2, 2022

Wow, perfect sync 😯👌🏼

I did think that the dance sequence was actually good but it didn't suit Kesariya song lol https://t.co/UVew76DQM1 — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) October 3, 2022

It's amazing, how a song automatically raised the level of chemistry between the two. https://t.co/egUlUT1DQA — Tu Kaun Main Khwamakhwa (@nazmaaman) October 2, 2022

High-five you liked this song because of Instagram reels. Lol.