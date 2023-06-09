If there’s any celebrity who actually uses social media like a PRO, it’s Diljit Dosanjh. He has never failed to keep his fans entertained just by being the way he is, adorable and effortlessly funny personality. Online or not, the singer-actor has always been supremely unfiltered & we love him for it.

Take note of these 10 instances where Diljit Dosanjh was really unhinged on social media. You may just fall in love with his persona all over again.

1. Diljit Dosanjh actually reacted to rumours about him hanging out with Taylor Swift

As soon as this shocking rumour about two universes being ‘touch touch’ broke on social media, people didn’t know what to make of it. Naturally, memes flooded the Internet. People wondered if Taylor Swift would ever write a song about Diljit Dosanjh and if it’ll be on Punjabi tunes. Or if he can finally make her come to India for the Eras Tour (YES, PLEASE).

I want a recording of their conversation — Aleph Tav (@IsildurGold) June 8, 2023

Diljit being Diljit reacted to the rumour in the most hilarious manner possible. But, for some reason, he later deleted it.

2. Diljit Dosanjh and Lily Singh, ft. peak Punjabi greeting

This is really the coolest reel on the Internet.

3. People do sh*tposting, Diljit does sh*tcommenting

The singer posts really random comments on social media. Like, this is him during Kim Kardashian’s live:

His comments on Gal Gadot’s Instagram posts:

4. He knows his puns

Somebody once asked him if he played PUB-G, and he said he plays SUB-G.

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

5. Diljit crushing hard over Kylie Jenner’s will never not be funny

He doesn’t hold back a bit, and it’s freakin hilarious.

Oh Tera Bhala Ho Je🤣🤣 Ah Kiney Bana Ti😂🤣🤣👏👏 #HatdiNiTu pic.twitter.com/VEIBYAZEcH — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 5, 2017

@KylieJenner kithey an Ni Kudey.. aa ja Video Karna Ek 😎 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 24, 2016

6. Once, Diljit added a Brazilian fan to his Instagram Live and he just didn’t know what to say

I mean, he was really struggling hard.

@diljitdosanjh use this comic scene in your future projects. — Bilal بلال (@bilaaalparay) October 16, 2021

7. He knows how and when to give it back. If need be, he can troll the trollers

Tainu Koi Ni Samjha Riha .. Turda Bann.. https://t.co/fZjOTPqtsk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 1, 2020

8. Once, he posted a fake picture of himself with Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal & she replied

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

9. We still have no clue what was he even trying to do here

But tis’ damn funny!

10. Diljit’s brutally honest ‘House Tour’ deserves all the applause

HE DEFINES AWESOMENESS.

