It’s no secret that Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar of the Hindi film industry, is also a really enthusiastic Twitter user. His tweets have often become a subject of discussion on the social media platform, given many a time, the veteran actor left us all confused with what he was trying to say.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets are like a WhatsApp Uncle, Twitter
Filmy Sasi

Amid his ongoing battle with the blue ticks, we’ve realised the legendary actor is actually a typical desi WhatsApp Uncle on Twitter & we love him for it. We have proof; take a look:

1. He had a meltdown in Bhojpuri after Twitter restored blue ticks for celebrities with over 1M following

Amitabh Bachchan has 48.4 million followers on Twitter. He was among the few celebrities who paid for the Twitter Blue subscription. But then. the platform automatically restored Blue Ticks for celebs with over 1M following.

2. He gets really pissed about losing followers

3. He greets people ‘Good Morning’ on Twitter

4. He has a weird sense of humour

5. At times, we need a dictionary to comprehend his tweets, but it’s not made yet

6. He boasts about his son, Abhishekh Bachchan’s each and every achievement. Sometimes, just like that, without any reason

Such a peak desi parent thing to do.

7. He really fell for the fake picture of India illuminated during the 9 PM, 9-minute drill in 2020

Unless he was speaking metaphorically. However, social media users called him out for sharing misleading WhatsApp forwards.

8. He can tweet anything for a good rhyme

Laughed out loud reading this.

9. He sends birthday wishes via SMS and then tweets if he doesn’t get a reply

10. He tweets random interesting facts

11. At times, he also tweets ‘thought of the day’

12. He tweets WhatsApp Jokes

13. He’s literally numbering his tweets & calling any mistake a ‘HORRIBLE ERROR’

Hence, proved.