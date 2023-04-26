It’s no secret that Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar of the Hindi film industry, is also a really enthusiastic Twitter user. His tweets have often become a subject of discussion on the social media platform, given many a time, the veteran actor left us all confused with what he was trying to say.

1. He had a meltdown in Bhojpuri after Twitter restored blue ticks for celebrities with over 1M following

Amitabh Bachchan has 48.4 million followers on Twitter. He was among the few celebrities who paid for the Twitter Blue subscription. But then. the platform automatically restored Blue Ticks for celebs with over 1M following.

T 4627 – अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶



ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

2. He gets really pissed about losing followers

3. He greets people ‘Good Morning’ on Twitter

T 4589 – सुप्रभात !

बस सुप्रभात कहना था !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2023

T 4553 – May the morning be the morning of mornings !! 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2023

4. He has a weird sense of humour

T 1745 – YYEAFFSAFFCCCCCCCOOOOOHHHAAAAAAAAMMMMMM !!!

Bas aise hi man hua ki aisa kuch likh dun .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2015

5. At times, we need a dictionary to comprehend his tweets, but it’s not made yet

T 852 – Buzaaggadaa ! buzzadddhabhaa ! baazzuddahhabusaza ! erm .. thats the engine within me .. pushing, rushing, conducting .. nonstop !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2012

love and wishes .. remember WHTCTW https://t.co/wdaxQYWshn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2021

6. He boasts about his son, Abhishekh Bachchan’s each and every achievement. Sometimes, just like that, without any reason

Such a peak desi parent thing to do.

T 4597 – my pride Abhishek .. proud of your achievements .. silently, without any noise , to make the loudest noise !!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uOcxfmeSYW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2023

MY pride .. my SON ❤️ https://t.co/pEKushhKJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2023

ever in admiration Bhaiyu .. you were you are you will remain the best .. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/17DOQF393C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2023

7. He really fell for the fake picture of India illuminated during the 9 PM, 9-minute drill in 2020

Unless he was speaking metaphorically. However, social media users called him out for sharing misleading WhatsApp forwards.

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

8. He can tweet anything for a good rhyme

T 4566 – not a word , not a sigh .. bligh bligh bligh !!

न शब्द, ना आहट , ब्लाइ ब्लाइ ब्लाइ !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2023

T 4548 – क्या कहें, क्या लिखें ; टें टें, भैया टें टें टें — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2023

T 3868 –

'apintment' बरकरार , रहा धुआंदार

तीन बार देख चुके , आज रात चौथी बार



Bhaiyu 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/988jylhEQb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2021

9. He sends birthday wishes via SMS and then tweets if he doesn’t get a reply

@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

10. He tweets random interesting facts

T 4595 – the word 'OK' would turn 184 years on March 23 ?? It was first used in 1839 in Boston Morning Post. Meant as an abbreviation of “All Correct” !! .. or as it was pronounced then .."ol korrect" 😃 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2023

11. At times, he also tweets ‘thought of the day’

T 4557 – laughter the essence of life .. pic.twitter.com/EAFzjCRQl6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2023

कुछ ऐसी चीज़ें होती हैं, जो हम जानते हैं , कि हम नहीं जानते ! है न !

लेकिन ज़रा सोचिए, कितना कुछ है , जो हमें पता ही नहीं है, की हमें पता नहीं है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2023

T 4558 – Time the curiosity of the human .. समय महुष्य की जिज्ञासा, एक विडंबना — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2023

12. He tweets WhatsApp Jokes

T 4483 – a dear friend sent me this joke :



My Punjabi Friend

Started Dating His

Hindi Teacher..



I Asked Him Why ?



He Said –



व्याकरण वास्ते !!!



😁😁😁



did all of you get it .. !! 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2022

T 3484 – " Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ?

This version is with virus !" ~ Ef j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

13. He’s literally numbering his tweets & calling any mistake a ‘HORRIBLE ERROR’

T 4592 – many felt the last tweet number was wrong .. no its ok .. if the day of post changes then number changes .. so same day , same tweet number .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2023

T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR !

all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..

T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be

T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521



APOLGIES !! 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

Hence, proved.