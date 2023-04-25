Lately, Twitter went into a frenzy with claiming back the blue ticks and what a wild day that was! Now Twitter is restoring the blue ticks for accounts that have more than one million followers. And Amitabh Bachchan is confused. The veteran actor had paid for the subscription earlier this week. He has now tweeted the most hilarious response.
Having 48.4 million followers on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan saw that many who had not paid for the subscription automatically got their blue ticks back. And that shocked him. He took the platform and tweeted in Bhojpuri. He tweeted what he should do considering he paid the money.
Take a look at the tweet here.
On April 21 when Twitter removed the blue ticks, Amitabh Bachchan happened to be one of those few celebs who went ahead and paid $8 (approximately ₹650 per month) for a Twitter Blue subscription.
Amitabh Bachchan‘s tweet has fetched over 2 million views, 27K likes, and over 1K retweets and comments. People could not help but laugh at his predicament. Some said that he made a hasty decision to pay for the subscription and he should have waited instead. While some replied that he should ask for a refund.
Here’s what they had to say.
Maybe Amit ji forgot that patience is the key to success.