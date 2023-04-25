Lately, Twitter went into a frenzy with claiming back the blue ticks and what a wild day that was! Now Twitter is restoring the blue ticks for accounts that have more than one million followers. And Amitabh Bachchan is confused. The veteran actor had paid for the subscription earlier this week. He has now tweeted the most hilarious response.

Having 48.4 million followers on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan saw that many who had not paid for the subscription automatically got their blue ticks back. And that shocked him. He took the platform and tweeted in Bhojpuri. He tweeted what he should do considering he paid the money.

T 4627 – अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶



ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

On April 21 when Twitter removed the blue ticks, Amitabh Bachchan happened to be one of those few celebs who went ahead and paid $8 (approximately ₹650 per month) for a Twitter Blue subscription.

T 4623 – ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं – Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan‘s tweet has fetched over 2 million views, 27K likes, and over 1K retweets and comments. People could not help but laugh at his predicament. Some said that he made a hasty decision to pay for the subscription and he should have waited instead. While some replied that he should ask for a refund.

@elonmusk needs to refund the amount asap pic.twitter.com/vmIPadERZZ — Sandhya Joshi (@rj_sandhya1260) April 24, 2023

देखा अपनी लापरवाही का नतीजा😌😌

सावधान रहिए सतर्क रहिए🤭🤣 — Neeraj Pathak 🇮🇳 (@NeerajPathakNRJ) April 24, 2023

Aapko neel kamal itna desperately chahiye tha to fir ye to hona hi tha 🥲 — Most Palone (@Psychic_Shaggy) April 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The "PAIN" after losing a drop of water from bucket!! 😂 https://t.co/Yc4Ic4xUg4 — dùdé ☠️ (@whatever_srish) April 24, 2023

Now try for re-imbursement from Twitter 😄 https://t.co/Tl7tJZwO6r — J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) April 24, 2023

Big B also cannot escape Elon Musk's erratic handling of Twitter. https://t.co/sQZCiPjMqB — Shweta Parande (@fillumwaalii) April 24, 2023

@SrBachchan must be so heavily trolled in ‘rich-elite bollywood circle’ for complaining over Twitter blue subscription fee..

😅😂😂 https://t.co/OC5GVOOVj9 — Laxmikant Deshpande (@D_Laxmikant_) April 24, 2023

Maybe Amit ji forgot that patience is the key to success.