Amitabh Bachchan can sometimes be...random? This is not a bad quality, it's just unexpected from the 'star of the millennium'. We are not complaining, though.

Thanks to him, we get gems like these from time to time where he is a complete mood.

1. What would I not do to be sitting in the sun and have a cocktail!

2. When you open the front camera by accident.

3. That one person in every group photo.

4. Men on Tinder, thinking these filters will work.

5. Gotta rest when you gotta rest.

6. Will just leave this here without any comment.

7. Literally me right now.

8. Parents welcoming guests on Diwali.

9. When the whole office is seemingly a fan of sub-zero temperatures, so you just sit there sulking.

10. Sitting through a religious ceremony at home because parents have asked and you physically can't say no even as an adult.

There is an Amitabh Bachchan photo for every mood.