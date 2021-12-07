Amitabh Bachchan can sometimes be...random? This is not a bad quality, it's just unexpected from the 'star of the millennium'. We are not complaining, though. 

Thanks to him, we get gems like these from time to time where he is a complete mood.

1. What would I not do to be sitting in the sun and have a cocktail!

Source: Twitter

2. When you open the front camera by accident.

Source: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

3. That one person in every group photo.

4. Men on Tinder, thinking these filters will work.

Source: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

5. Gotta rest when you gotta rest.

Source: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

6. Will just leave this here without any comment.

Source: Instagram/Amitabj Bachchan

7. Literally me right now.

Source: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

8. Parents welcoming guests on Diwali.

Source: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

9. When the whole office is seemingly a fan of sub-zero temperatures, so you just sit there sulking. 

Source: Reddit

10. Sitting through a religious ceremony at home because parents have asked and you physically can't say no even as an adult.

Source: Reddit

There is an Amitabh Bachchan photo for every mood.