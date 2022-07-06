The clock for Koffee With Karan Season 7 is just ticking, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite talk show making its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Making an on-screen debut is one thing, but pulling off a successful Koffee debut is whole another box to tick. As spotted in the trailer, we already know actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Vijay Devarakonda will be making their Koffee debut this year. And while we're all on the edge of our seats to see them, let's look back at the GOAT Koffee debut by none other than DILJIT DOSANJH.

Nothing can ever top that cool, fun-jabi episode from KwK 6 when Badshah and Diljit made their Koffee debut. Diljit's desi vibe, fashion obsession, mic-drop statements, and down-to-earth self were everything to adore.

Here are 10 moments from Diljit's Koffee With Karan debut that make him the OG of all Koffee debuts.

1. When he entered with a traditional 'Namastey'

We knew this KwK episode was going to be different right from the start. Diljit was full-on desi as he entered with a traditional greeting and Karan began conversing in Hinglish.

2. When Diljit revealed how his tryst with fashion began.

Earning 'thode-thode' paise is my new motto!

3. When Diljit recalled his childhood prayer. The man has legit manifested this.

Why was I praying for snacks all the time?

4. When Diljit shared a hilarious anecdote about flying the first time in his life.

Diljit took a flight for the first time in his life on a professional trip to Toronto. He got business class ticket then because all the economy class tickets were already booked. He legit thought the entire aircraft looks the same. While returning, he was embarrassed to see the same staff in economy class, especially because he had earlier claimed to be the 'Indian Michael Jackson.'

5. When Diljit shared how he deals with attention from fans.

Adorable much?

6. When Diljit confessed his 'ek tarfa pyaar ' for Kylie Jenner.

Here's some food for thought about love. Now you know, as the torch bearer of unabashed lovers spoke, 'love is limitless!'

7. When Diljit killed the fashion quiz and actually won.

LOL. I couldn't even recognize half of the brands. Diljit seemed nothing less than a fashion encyclopedia when he won that brand quiz. He was so effing passionate about it!

8. When Diljit slyly admitted to making out in a car.

He was so exceedingly shy about this. It was sooo kewt!

9. When Diljit couldn't name all of Kylie's sisters.

Being a loyal fan of Kylie Jenner, one would imagine that Diljit would rock any Kylie Jenner trivia. However, Diljit couldn't even name all of her sisters. But the man has got his reasons. Apparently, he is too loyal that he does not get distracted by anybody else. He's just focused on his 'Ek-tarfa pyaar' for Kylie.

10. When Diljit was brutally honest about not being as fluent in English.

In the game round, Karan Johar was asked Diljit and Badshah to identify the original Hindi songs from the English translation. Diljit was so intimidated by those heavy English words that he admitted that he would have to open google to even understand those words.

If 'LEH' is also your forever mood, then you'd agree with me when I say that Diljit was just the best debut on the Koffee couch. The man's a mood!