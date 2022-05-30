The untimely death of singer Sidhu Moose Wala sent shockwaves across the nation, and fans and artists, alike, came together to offer condolences. Among the many people who took to social media to express their grief, was rapper and singer Drake, who also paid his respects to the Punjabi singer's sudden demise.

The celeb posted a photo of Moose Wala with his mother on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "RIP Moose," along with a dove emoji.

Many of Sidhu Moose Wala's fans had hoped for a collaboration between the two, and it's truly unfortunate and heartbreaking that this won't be possible in the future.

In fact, back in 2020, when Drake began following Moose Wala, the artists' fans were crossing their fingers and wishing for a collab and the excitement was almost explosive.

Drake x Sidhu Moosewala? Bro even 2020 hasn’t prepared me for Punjabi Drake pic.twitter.com/53SdEvSZ2Y — AP (@aryunpabla) June 3, 2020

Drake is following Sidhu Moosewala on Instagram. If this ends up in a collab, I'm going to forget all about the pandemic or that it ever happened — Sarmad Nasir Butt (@sarmadnasirbutt) June 3, 2020

Drake went through the World music charts, saw Sidhu Moosewala as the top artist, hit the follow button. Collab most likely on the way — Sumit (@sumit87) June 3, 2020

Drake following sidhu moosewala????? what the fckkk. if they collab , this would be straight up 2020 banger pic.twitter.com/WpEMjgovLZ — Singha (@heisenjit) June 3, 2020

Petition for Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala to collab on a dope ass song and redeem 2020 — kiki (Taylor's version) (@takhoebelle) July 30, 2020

Moose Wala was only 28, and his tragic death has left fellow artists heartbroken. From Diljit Dosanjh to Vishal Dadlani, the entire music community erupted in grief after the news surfaced.

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

I’m shocked & saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem .. our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable 💔💔💔@iSidhuMooseWala #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/zxvfoDPNLL — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 29, 2022

Heartbreaking…

Rest in peace mate!

My thoughts and prayers are with the family🙏#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hlJq3D0za3 — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) May 29, 2022

Dark day for the artist and music community. We lost a true gem.



RIP @iSidhuMooseWala paaji.. may your family and friends have the strength to deal with this loss.. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

So unfortunate for the world to lose such a gem. Rest in peace Sidhu Moose Wala.