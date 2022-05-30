The untimely death of singer Sidhu Moose Wala sent shockwaves across the nation, and fans and artists, alike, came together to offer condolences. Among the many people who took to social media to express their grief, was rapper and singer Drake, who also paid his respects to the Punjabi singer's sudden demise.

The celeb posted a photo of Moose Wala with his mother on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "RIP Moose," along with a dove emoji. 

Drake's IG story about Sidhu Moose Wala
Source: Instagram

Many of Sidhu Moose Wala's fans had hoped for a collaboration between the two, and it's truly unfortunate and heartbreaking that this won't be possible in the future. 

In fact, back in 2020, when Drake began following Moose Wala, the artists' fans were crossing their fingers and wishing for a collab and the excitement was almost explosive. 

Moose Wala was only 28, and his tragic death has left fellow artists heartbroken. From Diljit Dosanjh to Vishal Dadlani, the entire music community erupted in grief after the news surfaced.

So unfortunate for the world to lose such a gem. Rest in peace Sidhu Moose Wala. 