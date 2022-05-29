In a shocking incident, Punjabi singer and congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was recently shot dead near Mansa. According to reports, he was shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke. And unfortunately was declared dead even before reaching the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

The incident took place one day after the security cover of Moose Wala was withdrawn. He was one of the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the new rule by Bhagwant Mann's government to curb VIP culture.

Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress in November last year. The singer has a huge fan following and immense popularity world wide. The saddening incident has left many of his peers and fans in grief and shock.

Deeply saddening to hear, rest in peace!