Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour is taking over India, and Jaipur was next to experience the magic. But things took a hilarious twist when a fan shouted from the crowd that she left her roka ceremony just to be at the concert. And let’s just say, Diljit handled it like a pro.

In true Diljit fashion, he was visibly surprised but kept it cool. He gave the fan a quip about timing because, seriously, a roka is a big deal, but he didn’t stop there. Instead, he hit the crowd with a casual “I love you too!” and then did what every fan dreams of. Diljit took off his black jacket and handed it to her, saying she should pass it on to the guy she’ll marry. Talk about a mic-drop moment!

Decked out in a bright pink jersey that matched Jaipur’s vibe perfectly, Diljit didn’t just light up the stage; he seemed to own the city from the moment he landed. The singer shared glimpses of his time at the hotel, where he received a traditional welcome with garlands and an aarti.

And, of course, he couldn’t miss Nahargarh Fort. At sunrise, Diljit soaked in the calm, sharing pics of him meditating with folded hands, truly looking like he’s in his element. The Dil-Luminati Tour kicked off in Delhi, bringing Diljit’s high-energy vibe to cities across India. Fans in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and more are all set to experience the spectacle.

After this fan moment, though, the real question is—what’s the craziest thing you’d do to see Diljit live?