Diljit Dosanjh is known for his candid attitude and oh-so-good comebacks. He’s sweet, savage, funny, and holds a huge fan following for a reason. Once again, Diljit has won our hearts with his witty reply in an interview with Film Companion.

In conversation with Anupama Chopra, Diljit gives us a beautiful definition of how we should do nothing sometimes and just sit there with ourselves. He highlights the utter joy you can attain by being velle in his unique style.

The video has gone viral on the internet with more than 6 million views. I think he’s making a fair point on how we should sometimes spend time with ourselves and not feel guilty about it.

Netizens loved the candid vibe of Diljit and think it’s important to take note of this. We totally agree. Here’s how people are praising him in the comment section.

Dil-jeet hi liyaaaa aakhir!

