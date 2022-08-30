The trailer for Jogi, the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed movie with Diljit Dosanjh as the protagonist, has just been released by Netflix. In the early scenes of the trailer, Diljit is shown as a Punjabi man who puts his family above everything else. But in 1984, when Delhi is engulfed in Anti-Sikh Riots, he would exert every effort to defend his people living in the city.

As violent mobs overtake the city, as seen in the shots, the protagonist tries to evacuate with his family to Punjab, which is the safest place they can stay.

The streets of the capital are devasted by riots as Sikhs prepare for a mass exodus in search of safety. The evacuation was allegedly "the largest human heist" ever seen, according to the trailer, and Jogi rises as a sort of saviour.

While all of this is happening, the narrative also tells the tale of a tenacious friendship and bravery in the face of difficulty. The persistence of three friends will be the focus of this emotionally charged drama.

Thousands of Sikhs were massacred nationwide, but primarily in the nation's capital, during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, which were sparked by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

While speaking of the film at an event, the director said, "It's a film based on reality, on real events. The most important part of the film was that it had to be told with full authenticity so that it looks real. We are very fortunate we got Diljit. Having Diljit as a part of the film's story makes it more justifiable."

Check out the trailer here:

Ali Abbas Zafar is the film's director, and he also produces it with Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur also play prominent roles in the film. The film will premiere on September 16 on Netflix.