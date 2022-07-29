Diljit Dosanjh has fans far and wide. And now a fan of the Punjabi singer offered him a unique business proposition. This business proposition came from a female fan of the singer who wants to be hired by Diljit Dosanjh and be a part of his team. The video proposition made its way to Diljit who posted it on his Instagram.





In the 0:43 minutes long video, a woman makes a hilarious appeal to Diljit Dosanjh . Speaking in Punjabi, the woman says, "You must be feeling hungry after performing bhangra on stage. So hire me, you need a roti-maker obviously. I will make chapatis for you in two minutes." That's not all. The woman mentions how she is free and has no work and is recording the video at 1 AM.

She goes on and adds a picture of herself and says how she is "beautiful, it's just that she woke up now." Diljit captioned the video, "Gal Paunch Gai Teri Mere Kol..SOCHDA Mai Edey Baare" (translation: I got your message, I will think about it).



The woman in the video is Nuv Preet Kaur who is a social media personality. When Nuvpreet saw the video on Diljit's Instagram, she commented on the video. Other users have also commented on the video which has now been viewed more than 3.6 million times.



Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring the world for his Born To Shine concert.