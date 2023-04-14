We have grown up watching several movies over the years. Now, most of us have the ability to identify their directors without actually searching for them on Google. If it’s a dark cinema, we usually say, ‘ye toh Anurag Kashyap ki hogi’. If it’s a comedy film, we go like, ‘Priyadarshan? David Dhawan?’ If the leads in a movie are shown as confused lovers, we refer it to as an Imtiaz Ali’s directorial. Isn’t it?

That’s the basic analysis of a cinephile to judge kaunsi film kisne banayi hai. But there are movies that you won’t believe were helmed by the same directors. Twitter is discussing the same.

A Twitter user @PhantasiaArtist shared posters of two contrasting movies, Shrek and Narnia and mentioned how these films were co-directed by Andrew Adamson.

We have compiled a list of 15 pairs of movies you wouldn’t believe were helmed by the same Directors:

1. Anurag Kashyap- Return of Hanuman & Gangs Of Wasseypur

2. Ayan Mukerji- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & Brahmastra

3. Siddharth Anand- Bachna Ae Haseeno & Pathaan

4. Ram Gopal Varma- Satya & Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

5. Anubhav Sinha- Ra.One & Article 15

6. Anil Sharma- Gadar & Veer

7. Nikkhil Advani- Delhi Safari & Kal Ho Naa Ho

8. Priyadarshan- Aakrosh & Hera Pheri

9. Nagesh Kukunoor- Rockford & Lakshmi

10. Rajkumar Santoshi- Andaz Apna Apna & Ghayal

11. Chloé Zhao- Eternals and Nomadland

12. Todd Phillips- Joker & Road Trip

13. Frank Darabont- The Shawshank Redemption & The Green Mile

14. Richard Linklater- School of Rock & Before Sunrise

15. Vikas Bahl- Shaandaar & Queen

Which ones you didn’t know were helmed by same director?