Hindi film industry has been entertaining us with many commercial masale-waali movies over the years. Be it comedy, drama, thriller, suspense, or horror, filmmakers keep experimenting these genres to the best of their abilities. While some of their projects turn out to be blockbusters, a few of them tank too. Now that we are discussing genres, comedy is believed to be the most difficult one coz’ logon ko hasaana is not everyone’s cup of tea. Enters a comedy director.

We have/had many comedy film directors in Hindi cinema who have successfully tickled our bones over the years including Hrishikesh Mukherjee, David Dhawan, and Rajkumar Santoshi. These filmmakers didn’t let themselves get typecast as mere comedy directors, they in fact, entered into other genres as well and proved their versatility.

So, today we have listed eight films that you won’t believe were helmed by comedy directors:

Let’s delve into it, shall we?

1. Damini (Rajkumar Santoshi)

Remember Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri’s Damini? The crime drama that dealt with the concept of feminism was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Santoshi is best known for directing comedy films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. Btw, he also directed The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ghayal, and Ghatak.

2. Swarg (David Dhawan)

Swarg, which featured Govinda, Rajesh Khanna, and Juhi Chawla, remains one of the underrated movies of David Dhawan’s illustrious career in Hindi cinema. Not a lot of cinephiles are aware that it was Dhawan, the director of Coolie No.1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and Judwaa, who made us break into tears in the 1990 courtroom drama.

3. Anari (Hrishikesh Mukherjee)

This one was surprising to me as well. Who would have imagined that Raj Kapoor and Nutan’s 1959 film, Anari, was helmed by legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee? Mukherjee is best remembered for directing Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, and Gol Maal. While Anari is touted as a comedy film, Mukherjee’s collaboration in the Raj Kapoor cinema through this movie was in itself a great choice.

4. Virasat (Priyadarshan)

Starring Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Amrish Puri, Virasat was helmed by Priyadarshan. Virasat, the crime-drama film, depicted feud between two families in village and how education plays an important role in uplifting rural areas. Priyadarshan is best known for directing comedy movies like Hera Pheri, Chup Chupke, Bhool Bhulaiya, Hungama, and Hulchul.

5. Zameen (Rohit Shetty)

Before venturing into Golmaal, the ultimate comedy franchise, Rohit Shetty directed action-thriller, Zameen in 2003. Btw, it was Shetty’s directorial debut. Starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu, Zameen was loosely based on the 1999 Indian Airlines hijack incident. Woah!

6. Dil (Indra Kumar)

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s 1990 film, Dil, was directed by Indra Kumar. Kumar is best known for comedy films like Masti, Dhamaal, Ishq and the upcoming film, Thank God. Apart from Dil, Kumar has experimented with drama genre in other films like Beta and Raja in the 90s.

7. Deewangee (Anees Bazmee)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar, Deewangee, the psychological thriller was directed by Anees Bazmee. Yes, Bazmee, who made us laugh out loud in films like Welcome, No Entry, Ready, and Singh Is Kinng. Deewangee was an adaptation of American film, Primal Fear.

8. Khiladi 420 (Neeraj Vora)

Khiladi 420, the action thriller was directed by actor, dialogue writer, filmmaker Neeraj Vora. The seventh installment of Khiladi franchise, starred none other than Akshay Kumar along with Mahima Chaudhry. For the unversed, it was Vora who took the Hera Pheri fun to the next level in his 2006 film, Phir Hera Pheri.

Which aforementioned film you didn’t believe was helmed by a comedy director?