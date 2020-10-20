Ready to step into the world of Malayalam cinema? Here are the top 10 IMDb certified films that you should start your journey with.

1. Kireedam (1989) - 8.5

Starring Mohanlal and Thilakan in lead roles, the film tells a heartbreaking father-son tale. Where the father wants his son to become a police officer, but instead the son is forced to fight an outlaw in order to save his father. The film won the National Film Award (Special Jury Award).

2. Sandhesam (1991) - 8.5

This political satire is a classic that you just can't miss. A retired railways official who dreams of an ideal life returns to his family, only to have his sons fight against each other due to their petty political differences. The film was awarded the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.

3. Manichitrathazhu (1993) - 8.4

This horror psychological thriller / comedy was ahead of its time. This Mohanlal film was inspired by the story of Alummoottil tharavad, a central Travancore family in the 19th century. This iconic movie was later remade in Kannada as Apthamitra, in Tamil as Chandramukhi, in Bengali as Rajmohol and in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

4. Nadodikkattu (1987) - 8.4

This Mohanlal and Sreenivasan starrer film tells the story of two unemployed men who are swindled, and instead of going to the Gulf, land up in Chennai. This movie is the first of a three-part series.

5. Kumbalangi Nights (2019) - 8.4

The most recent movie on this list, starring Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil and Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben and Mathew Thomas. This film tells the story of a strained relationship between four brothers and how they come together to help each other.

6. Devasuram (1993) - 8.3

This movie about rivalry and betrayal is considered one of the best films in Mohanlal and director IV Sasi's careers. It talks about the feud between two families that destroys them both.

7. Chithram (1988) - 8.3

This Priyadarshan film won the lead, Mohanlal the Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury Award). This blockbuster is a screwball comedy about a woman who hires a man to act as her husband after her fiancé abandons her.

8. Spadikam (1995) - 8.3

A small time criminal, played by Mohalal, begins clashing with his narcissistic retired headmaster father and their family is forced to pick sides. Mohanlal won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his work in this film.

9. In Harihar Nagar (1990) - 8.2

This comedy thrillers follows a group of friends who are trying to woo their neighbour - a young woman investigating the death of her brother. This movie was remade in Hindi as Parda Hai Parda and Dhol, in Kannada as Nagaradalli Nayakaru, in Tamil as MGR Nagaril, and in Telugu as Madhuranagarilo.

10. Drishyam (2013) - 8.2

This movie tells the story of a father who wants justice for his daughter's harassment. This film was later remade in Kannada as Drishya, Telugu as Drushyam, Tamil as Papanasam and in Hindi as Drishyam. It was also adapted in Sri Lanka as Dharmayuddhaya and in China as Sheep Without a Shepherd.

How many of these have you watched?