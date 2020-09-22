There is something just inherently creepy about a grown person chugging down a glass of milk. I mean, it's a really healthy thing to do. But if you think about all the different TV and movie characters that drink milk, they are all sociopaths on some level. 

Think about it. 

Christoph Waltz's Hans Landa sat inside a French farmer's house, gulped a glass of fresh milk, fully aware that he would be killing a Jewish family hiding under his feet. 

More recently, you have the Homelander, who takes it a little too far with breast milk. He has a certain obsession with it. Which is creepy, given that he is practically Superman. 

Then there is Anton Chigurh from No Country For Old Men

Even in Get Out, man, the racist lady sits with her headphones on in her childhood bedroom, listens to Dirty Dancing and chugs milk. 

Also, remember the weird old creepy water hoarding dude from Mad Max: Fury Road

Yup, this abomination also liked drinking milk. 

And I am not the only one who thinks only bad people, nay, sociopaths drink milk. 

And my boss just told me she also drinks milk every day. Oh, don't I know it!

Alright then, I am gonna gonna go, pour myself a glass. Bye bye. 

