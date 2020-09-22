There is something just inherently creepy about a grown person chugging down a glass of milk. I mean, it's a really healthy thing to do. But if you think about all the different TV and movie characters that drink milk, they are all sociopaths on some level.

Think about it.

Christoph Waltz's Hans Landa sat inside a French farmer's house, gulped a glass of fresh milk, fully aware that he would be killing a Jewish family hiding under his feet.

More recently, you have the Homelander, who takes it a little too far with breast milk. He has a certain obsession with it. Which is creepy, given that he is practically Superman.

Then there is Anton Chigurh from No Country For Old Men.

Even in Get Out, man, the racist lady sits with her headphones on in her childhood bedroom, listens to Dirty Dancing and chugs milk.

Also, remember the weird old creepy water hoarding dude from Mad Max: Fury Road?

Yup, this abomination also liked drinking milk.

And I am not the only one who thinks only bad people, nay, sociopaths drink milk.

full grown adults that drink animal milk are confirmed sociopaths — pickle juice bog hag (@picklehag) May 17, 2018

Only toddlers and Sociopaths drink cups of milk — Detroit Rap Stan Account (@WeHateDarius) April 16, 2020

Milk, the beverage of sociopaths pic.twitter.com/lmzax11LZA — Pure Gag (@puregag) September 22, 2020

If you drink milk I have to assume you’re a sociopath — Serina (@lil_bloomz) December 2, 2019

People who just drink milk regularly like water are sociopaths. Grow up & embrace alcoholism idiot — Kėv🦉 (@KJS407) April 22, 2020

only sociopaths willingly drink milk. like who jus says yea lemme grab a glass a milk — strawbrypeels😛 (@39percs) April 19, 2020

people who drink milk just to drink it, like not w cookies or cereal or something are sociopaths https://t.co/xCZJntelir — acab (@itsaleshanee) March 14, 2019

And my boss just told me she also drinks milk every day. Oh, don't I know it!

Alright then, I am gonna gonna go, pour myself a glass. Bye bye.