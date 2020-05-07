During lockdown, reruns of the mythological classics like Ramayan and Mahabharat garnered millions of views on TV. Their popularity increased so much that Ramayan also became the most-watched TV show of all time.

While it is good to see these shows back on TV, they have apparently led to children imitating the scenes.

Reports suggest that several kids are trying to play games with homemade bows and arrows after watching the shows. In the process, they are hurting and injuring their eyes.

First such case came to light from Ranchi, where a 10-year-old needed surgery to repair his eyes after hurting his cornea and retina with a DIY bow and arrow.

TOI also reported that over 12 children have lost their eyesight in at least one eye in the past 40 days in Hyderabad. Several other kids in the city also reported similar injuries of piercing.

Talking to TOI, Dr. Subhadra Jalali, Director of Retina Institute at LVPEI, said:

When Ramayana was telecast about two decades back, we saw many bow and arrow injuries. For about 15 years we did not see these injuries, but the numbers are starting to rise again. In an attempt to copy the central characters, kids make their own bow and arrow games.

TV can have a great impact on children. It is important that TV channels run a disclaimer advising people not to imitate the actions in the show.